WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Tuesday, April 7, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny;58;38;WNW;6;51%;27%;5
Bellingham;Partial sunshine;55;40;S;5;58%;20%;5
Bremerton;Partly sunny;60;37;SSE;5;61%;4%;5
Chehalis;Partial sunshine;61;39;WSW;5;50%;8%;5
Deer Park;Partly sunny;56;30;SW;6;60%;20%;4
Eastsound;Sun and some clouds;52;42;WSW;3;70%;14%;5
Ellensburg;Increasingly windy;60;38;NW;15;45%;0%;5
Ephrata;Mostly sunny;64;38;WNW;8;43%;0%;5
Everett;Partly sunny;59;39;NNW;6;56%;6%;5
Fort Lewis;Partial sunshine;60;37;SSW;4;69%;4%;5
Friday Harbor;Partly sunny;54;42;WSW;5;64%;9%;5
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;55;42;NW;9;74%;5%;5
Kelso-Longview;Partial sunshine;62;39;W;4;62%;5%;5
Moses Lake;Mostly sunny;66;38;W;7;47%;0%;5
Olympia;Partial sunshine;61;36;SW;4;53%;3%;5
Omak;Mostly sunny;62;34;SSE;11;37%;4%;5
Pasco;Partly sunny;67;40;W;7;50%;3%;5
Port Angeles;Partial sunshine;54;36;WSW;5;62%;4%;5
Pullman;Partly sunny;56;35;SSW;9;65%;29%;4
Puyallup;Partly sunny;61;39;SW;5;61%;3%;5
Quillayute;Partial sunshine;53;38;WNW;6;70%;4%;4
Renton;Partly sunny;60;40;SSW;5;58%;5%;5
Seattle;Partly sunny;58;41;E;5;59%;4%;5
Seattle Boeing;Sun and some clouds;60;40;SE;3;54%;5%;5
Shelton;Sun and some clouds;59;34;WSW;7;59%;4%;5
Spokane;Some sun;58;38;SSW;6;55%;30%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;55;34;SW;8;62%;27%;3
Spokane Felts;Some sun;58;38;SSW;6;55%;30%;3
Stampede Pass;Sun and some clouds;44;30;W;5;65%;6%;5
Tacoma;Some sun;58;40;SW;4;62%;4%;5
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;57;39;SSW;3;59%;4%;5
Vancouver;Partly sunny;61;38;NNW;4;61%;9%;5
Walla Walla;Partly sunny;61;43;S;8;59%;10%;4
Wenatchee;Some sun;63;41;WNW;9;40%;0%;5
Whidbey Island;Some sun;57;45;W;6;58%;27%;5
Yakima;Partly sunny;67;35;N;5;42%;0%;5
