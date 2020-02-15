WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, February 16, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Periods of rain;44;35;W;7;77%;91%;1
Bellingham;A little rain;46;36;SSW;7;75%;81%;1
Bremerton;Occasional rain;48;33;SSE;7;71%;81%;1
Chehalis;A shower in the p.m.;46;34;WSW;6;73%;80%;2
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;40;21;SW;7;82%;34%;1
Eastsound;A touch of rain;46;38;W;7;79%;82%;1
Ellensburg;Mostly sunny, windy;47;29;NW;19;55%;44%;3
Ephrata;Partly sunny;48;28;W;11;49%;23%;3
Everett;A little rain;45;35;SW;6;77%;84%;1
Fort Lewis;A shower in the p.m.;47;33;SW;9;93%;80%;1
Friday Harbor;A little rain;46;37;NW;8;71%;67%;1
Hoquiam;A little rain;47;38;NW;11;86%;84%;1
Kelso-Longview;An afternoon shower;48;36;WSW;6;82%;82%;1
Moses Lake;Decreasing clouds;50;29;WSW;9;48%;16%;3
Olympia;A shower in the p.m.;47;32;WSW;9;81%;80%;1
Omak;Periods of sun;45;24;ESE;6;54%;34%;2
Pasco;Decreasing clouds;54;31;WSW;9;50%;31%;3
Port Angeles;A little rain;46;34;WSW;9;76%;80%;1
Pullman;Cloudy and breezy;39;27;WSW;14;75%;44%;1
Puyallup;A little rain;47;34;SSW;8;82%;85%;1
Quillayute;A touch of rain;46;36;NW;8;85%;78%;1
Renton;A little rain;47;36;S;7;72%;80%;1
Seattle;A touch of rain;47;36;SSE;7;73%;82%;1
Seattle Boeing;Occasional rain;48;36;SSE;7;76%;80%;1
Shelton;A bit of rain;46;31;SW;12;80%;81%;1
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;44;25;SSW;7;61%;66%;1
Spokane Fairchild;Rather cloudy;41;25;WSW;11;68%;66%;1
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;44;25;SSW;7;61%;66%;1
Stampede Pass;Cloudy, snow, chilly;30;25;W;8;94%;92%;1
Tacoma;A shower in the p.m.;46;33;SW;9;76%;80%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Occasional rain;46;34;SW;10;81%;80%;1
Vancouver;Rather cloudy;48;35;W;6;77%;69%;1
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;47;32;SSW;13;64%;68%;1
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;46;29;WNW;11;52%;44%;3
Whidbey Island;A touch of rain;49;39;W;13;70%;82%;1
Yakima;Mostly sunny;52;23;SW;10;47%;44%;3
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather