WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Thursday, November 7, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Rather cloudy;57;39;E;4;77%;5%;1
Bellingham;Mainly cloudy;55;40;NE;2;67%;5%;1
Bremerton;More clouds than sun;57;41;NNE;5;74%;4%;1
Chehalis;Variable clouds;59;39;ENE;3;74%;0%;1
Deer Park;Partly sunny;46;26;NE;4;72%;0%;2
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;51;42;N;1;85%;7%;1
Ellensburg;Partly sunny;49;29;E;2;59%;0%;2
Ephrata;Partly sunny;46;31;NE;4;62%;0%;2
Everett;Mostly cloudy;56;40;E;4;75%;5%;1
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;57;34;N;2;82%;5%;1
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;52;43;NNW;4;81%;6%;1
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;58;43;E;9;75%;5%;2
Kelso-Longview;More clouds than sun;57;36;E;2;73%;4%;2
Moses Lake;Partial sunshine;44;28;NE;4;77%;0%;2
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;57;34;NNE;2;72%;4%;2
Omak;Partly sunny;49;31;SSE;5;63%;0%;2
Pasco;Partly sunny;47;27;ESE;2;73%;0%;2
Port Angeles;Mainly cloudy;52;39;SE;3;81%;5%;1
Pullman;Partly sunny;50;34;ESE;7;64%;0%;2
Puyallup;More clouds than sun;58;37;ESE;3;78%;4%;1
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;58;39;E;1;76%;6%;1
Renton;Variable cloudiness;58;41;NE;4;73%;5%;1
Seattle;Variable cloudiness;57;43;NNE;5;69%;4%;1
Seattle Boeing;Variable clouds;57;41;ENE;2;64%;5%;1
Shelton;Variable clouds;57;36;ESE;3;73%;5%;2
Spokane;Some sun;49;31;SE;1;64%;1%;2
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny;46;29;S;4;67%;0%;2
Spokane Felts;Some sun;49;31;SE;1;64%;1%;2
Stampede Pass;More clouds than sun;47;40;ESE;4;56%;1%;1
Tacoma;More clouds than sun;56;39;NNE;4;80%;5%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Variable cloudiness;54;41;ENE;2;72%;5%;1
Vancouver;Variable cloudiness;59;36;ENE;5;63%;4%;2
Walla Walla;Periods of sun;47;32;SE;3;70%;0%;2
Wenatchee;Partly sunny;48;31;NNE;3;63%;0%;2
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;54;41;NNE;3;72%;6%;1
Yakima;Partly sunny;49;28;NNW;2;62%;0%;2
