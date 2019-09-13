WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Sunday, September 15, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Showers around;68;57;SE;5;72%;88%;1
Bellingham;Occasional rain;67;58;SSE;10;77%;88%;1
Bremerton;Mainly cloudy;68;58;SSW;7;77%;75%;1
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;69;56;S;5;67%;44%;1
Deer Park;Partly sunny, nice;71;48;S;7;54%;24%;3
Eastsound;A little p.m. rain;66;57;SE;11;83%;90%;1
Ellensburg;Some sun, pleasant;75;52;NW;8;52%;33%;3
Ephrata;Clouds and sun;77;54;NNW;7;46%;27%;3
Everett;Mostly cloudy;69;58;SE;6;70%;44%;1
Fort Lewis;Spotty showers;70;56;SSW;8;89%;72%;1
Friday Harbor;A little p.m. rain;64;55;SE;6;82%;88%;1
Hoquiam;Spotty showers;67;59;S;10;90%;89%;1
Kelso-Longview;Mainly cloudy;72;59;SSE;4;75%;44%;1
Moses Lake;Clouds and sun;78;54;WNW;7;47%;20%;3
Olympia;Mostly cloudy;67;55;S;7;80%;44%;1
Omak;Mostly cloudy;73;55;SSE;7;53%;44%;2
Pasco;Clouds and sun, nice;84;56;SW;6;46%;4%;4
Port Angeles;A little a.m. rain;65;53;NNE;4;84%;88%;1
Pullman;Clouds and sun, nice;74;50;SE;6;48%;5%;4
Puyallup;A passing shower;70;58;S;5;72%;66%;1
Quillayute;Times of rain;65;53;SSW;10;87%;92%;1
Renton;A shower or two;70;60;S;6;69%;66%;1
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;68;59;S;7;72%;44%;1
Seattle Boeing;A shower or two;70;60;S;9;68%;66%;1
Shelton;A passing shower;67;58;SW;9;79%;86%;1
Spokane;Sunny intervals;73;54;SE;6;55%;17%;3
Spokane Fairchild;Sun and clouds;70;51;SSE;9;59%;17%;3
Spokane Felts;Sunny intervals;73;54;SE;6;55%;17%;3
Stampede Pass;Mainly cloudy;58;49;W;4;84%;44%;2
Tacoma;Spotty showers;68;57;SSW;6;79%;77%;1
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;67;57;SSW;8;81%;44%;1
Vancouver;Sun and clouds;74;58;W;4;64%;36%;4
Walla Walla;Clouds and sun, nice;81;61;S;7;42%;1%;4
Wenatchee;Rather cloudy;74;56;WNW;5;51%;34%;2
Whidbey Island;A passing shower;68;58;SE;12;72%;85%;1
Yakima;Nice with some sun;79;51;NNW;4;50%;28%;3
