WA Forecast
WA Forecast for Friday, August 9, 2019
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index
Arlington;Partly sunny, nice;74;55;WNW;5;78%;24%;7
Bellingham;Sunny intervals;70;57;SE;9;73%;9%;6
Bremerton;Not as warm;74;56;SSW;6;74%;23%;3
Chehalis;Clouds and sun;74;55;W;4;67%;13%;5
Deer Park;Very hot;96;60;SE;5;30%;29%;7
Eastsound;Clouds and sunshine;70;56;SE;10;72%;5%;7
Ellensburg;Partly sunny, warm;94;61;NW;10;39%;38%;7
Ephrata;Partly sunny and hot;98;66;WSW;6;23%;34%;7
Everett;Nice with some sun;74;57;NW;5;75%;25%;6
Fort Lewis;Partly sunny;73;55;SW;6;87%;25%;3
Friday Harbor;Clouds and sun;68;54;SSW;7;77%;5%;7
Hoquiam;Partly sunny;66;57;W;8;82%;11%;3
Kelso-Longview;Clouds and sun;72;57;NW;5;76%;14%;3
Moses Lake;Partly sunny and hot;98;65;SSW;6;31%;29%;7
Olympia;Not as warm;73;54;SW;6;69%;18%;3
Omak;Very hot;101;68;NNW;8;19%;34%;7
Pasco;Partly sunny;97;66;SSW;7;41%;30%;7
Port Angeles;Sun and clouds;67;54;W;7;79%;4%;3
Pullman;Partly sunny and hot;93;59;SSE;5;33%;61%;8
Puyallup;Partly sunny;75;58;SW;5;71%;27%;5
Quillayute;Clouds and sun;66;55;ENE;5;79%;12%;3
Renton;Partly sunny;74;60;SW;6;74%;34%;5
Seattle;Not as warm;73;59;SW;6;73%;32%;5
Seattle Boeing;Partly sunny;73;59;NNE;5;68%;33%;5
Shelton;Sun and clouds;73;56;WSW;10;70%;13%;3
Spokane;Very hot;98;65;SSW;3;28%;29%;7
Spokane Fairchild;Partly sunny, warm;95;62;SW;5;27%;30%;7
Spokane Felts;Very hot;98;65;SSW;3;28%;29%;7
Stampede Pass;Partly sunny;71;53;W;5;72%;15%;8
Tacoma;Clouds and sun;73;56;WSW;5;76%;25%;3
Tacoma Narrows;Partly sunny;71;55;SW;6;79%;25%;3
Vancouver;Clouds and sun;73;59;N;4;74%;12%;3
Walla Walla;Some sun;93;66;SSE;8;36%;38%;8
Wenatchee;Partly sunny, warm;95;68;WNW;7;31%;39%;7
Whidbey Island;Partly sunny;66;56;WSW;7;75%;13%;6
Yakima;Partly sunny, warm;95;60;N;5;36%;34%;7
