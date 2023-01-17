WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Tuesday, January 17, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Partly cloudy;45;SE;2;84% Bellingham;Cloudy;47;SSE;8;73% Bremerton;Partly cloudy;41;SSE;2;97% Chehalis;Showers;43;SSE;2;95% Deer Park;Fog;33;NE;1;98% Eastsound;Cloudy;46;SSE;10;81% Ellensburg;Fog;32;Calm;0;88% Ephrata;Cloudy;29;NW;3;96% Everett;Mostly cloudy;43;SE;2;87% Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;40;SE;3;88% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;46;ESE;8;76% Hoquiam;Showers;47;WNW;6;92% Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;44;SE;7;92% Moses Lake;Fog;30;NW;1;100% Olympia;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;8;88% Omak;Fog;34;Calm;0;96% Pasco;Clear;30;Calm;0;95% Port Angeles;Cloudy;40;W;3;89% Pullman;Clear;28;Calm;0;84% Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;40;S;1;88% Quillayute;Cloudy;43;SSE;5;96% Renton;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;89% Seattle;Mostly cloudy;43;SSE;2;89% Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;39;SSE;6;88% Shelton;Cloudy;41;Calm;0;100% Spokane;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;96% Spokane Fairchild;Fog;32;WSW;3;93% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;36;Calm;0;96% Stampede Pass;Partly cloudy;32;N;1;98% Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;39;S;1;94% Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;44;SSW;5;78% Vancouver;Showers;45;ESE;5;89% Walla Walla;Clear;37;SSE;7;75% Wenatchee;Fog;30;Calm;0;100% Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;45;SE;10;79% Yakima;Clear;30;NW;7;85% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather