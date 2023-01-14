WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Friday, January 13, 2023 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Showers;50;SSE;2;92% Bellingham;Rain;55;SSE;14;74% Bremerton;Showers;50;SSE;2;97% Chehalis;Showers;50;SSE;3;99% Deer Park;Showers;35;NNE;1;98% Eastsound;Showers;52;S;13;93% Ellensburg;Fog;36;E;3;85% Ephrata;Cloudy;39;WNW;3;88% Everett;Showers;48;SSE;2;94% Fort Lewis;Cloudy;48;ESE;7;87% Friday Harbor;Showers;50;SSE;12;86% Hoquiam;Cloudy;52;S;20;89% Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;52;SSE;10;86% Moses Lake;Cloudy;33;WSW;2;99% Olympia;Showers;49;S;13;92% Omak;Fog;35;NNE;1;92% Pasco;Mostly cloudy;38;Calm;0;100% Port Angeles;Cloudy;49;S;3;89% Pullman;Cloudy;44;SE;12;70% Puyallup;Showers;46;SE;2;87% Quillayute;Cloudy;50;S;8;100% Renton;Showers;49;Calm;0;89% Seattle;Showers;49;SE;2;92% Seattle Boeing;Showers;48;SSE;6;96% Shelton;Cloudy;50;SSE;5;92% Spokane;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;95% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;36;NE;5;93% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;95% Stampede Pass;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;79% Tacoma;Cloudy;49;SSE;2;93% Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;50;S;7;86% Vancouver;Cloudy;47;ESE;5;100% Walla Walla;Cloudy;44;E;3;78% Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;33;NW;3;100% Whidbey Island;Showers;52;SE;26;80% Yakima;Fog;36;WSW;3;92% _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather