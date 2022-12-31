Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Friday, December 30, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;47;SSE;4;88%

Bellingham;Showers;49;S;14;83%

Bremerton;Cloudy;43;S;4;94%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;46;SSE;3;99%

Deer Park;Cloudy;31;NE;1;98%

Eastsound;Showers;46;S;10;100%

Ellensburg;Fog;29;NNW;3;88%

Ephrata;Ice;32;Calm;0;95%

Everett;Cloudy;47;SSE;4;87%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;45;SSE;10;93%

Friday Harbor;Showers;45;Calm;0;89%

Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;58;WSW;13;61%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;46;SSE;10;93%

Moses Lake;Showers;32;W;2;100%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;44;S;9;92%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;31;S;3;88%

Pasco;Rain;40;Calm;0;73%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;43;SW;6;88%

Pullman;Showers;36;ENE;3;81%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;46;S;4;93%

Quillayute;Showers;46;SW;14;95%

Renton;Mostly clear;48;SSE;8;79%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;46;S;5;88%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;47;S;15;86%

Shelton;Rain;46;SW;15;92%

Spokane;Fog;35;NNE;3;84%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;32;Calm;0;59%

Spokane Felts;Fog;35;NNE;3;84%

Stampede Pass;Flurries;32;N;3;95%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;46;SSW;5;95%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;46;SW;9;82%

Vancouver;Cloudy;46;ESE;5;88%

Walla Walla;Showers;43;Calm;0;73%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;31;Calm;0;88%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;47;SE;12;83%

Yakima;Cloudy;34;SE;3;86%

_____

