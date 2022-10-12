Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, October 11, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;46;NW;1;88%

Bellingham;Clear;48;Calm;0;92%

Bremerton;Clear;53;NNW;1;82%

Chehalis;Clear;53;N;1;83%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;47;WNW;1;58%

Eastsound;Mostly clear;48;S;3;87%

Ellensburg;Clear;55;WSW;3;58%

Ephrata;Clear;55;Calm;0;56%

Everett;Clear;49;N;1;83%

Fort Lewis;Clear;54;Calm;0;68%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;48;Calm;0;86%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;83%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;57;NW;3;71%

Moses Lake;Clear;55;ENE;2;67%

Olympia;Clear;51;Calm;0;82%

Omak;Clear;54;N;3;48%

Pasco;Clear;55;Calm;0;74%

Port Angeles;Clear;48;Calm;0;79%

Pullman;Mostly clear;49;Calm;0;65%

Puyallup;Clear;55;NNW;1;84%

Quillayute;Mostly clear;48;NNE;3;92%

Renton;Clear;60;N;5;61%

Seattle;Clear;55;N;1;75%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;57;Calm;0;63%

Shelton;Clear;47;NW;3;89%

Spokane;Clear;53;NE;3;63%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;58;Calm;0;49%

Spokane Felts;Clear;53;NE;3;63%

Stampede Pass;Clear;52;SSW;5;68%

Tacoma;Clear;53;N;2;81%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;59;NNE;10;59%

Vancouver;Clear;58;Calm;0;66%

Walla Walla;Clear;60;ESE;8;49%

Wenatchee;Clear;60;ENE;6;51%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;48;WSW;3;82%

Yakima;Clear;51;WSW;5;68%

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

