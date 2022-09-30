Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, September 29, 2022

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;55;NNE;2;87%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;56;S;8;96%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;59;N;1;91%

Chehalis;Partly cloudy;55;W;1;92%

Deer Park;Cloudy;53;ENE;1;95%

Eastsound;Mostly clear;54;SSE;5;85%

Ellensburg;Clear;61;NNW;14;57%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;64%

Everett;Clear;55;N;1;87%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;60;W;3;80%

Friday Harbor;Showers;51;Calm;0;100%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;59;WNW;7;86%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;58;NNW;5;90%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;61;WSW;2;69%

Olympia;Clear;56;Calm;0;89%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;59;NW;2;75%

Pasco;Cloudy;65;W;9;67%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;54;W;9;89%

Pullman;Cloudy;53;E;3;100%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;61;NNW;1;91%

Quillayute;Cloudy;58;Calm;0;93%

Renton;Mostly clear;60;Calm;0;77%

Seattle;Clear;58;NNE;1;82%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;60;Calm;0;77%

Shelton;Mostly clear;56;W;8;93%

Spokane;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;86%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;54;E;5;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;56;Calm;0;86%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;49;SW;6;89%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;57;NNW;1;90%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;77%

Vancouver;Clear;62;Calm;0;74%

Walla Walla;Showers;65;S;6;55%

Wenatchee;Clear;63;WNW;12;51%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;53;SW;8;96%

Yakima;Clear;63;NNW;7;49%

_____

