WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, August 22, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Mostly clear;62;NE;2;76% Bellingham;Mostly clear;65;S;6;80% Bremerton;Mostly clear;70;N;1;74% Chehalis;Mostly clear;65;W;2;80% Deer Park;Mostly clear;63;N;2;57% Eastsound;Clear;61;SSE;8;82% Ellensburg;Mostly clear;76;NW;16;44% Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;83;NNW;14;25% Everett;Mostly clear;64;N;2;78% Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;69;WSW;8;61% Friday Harbor;Clear;55;N;3;89% Hoquiam;Cloudy;63;NW;7;80% Kelso-Longview;Mostly clear;68;NW;6;72% Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;78;NW;7;32% Olympia;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;58% Omak;Mostly cloudy;78;NW;7;31% Pasco;Cloudy;78;Calm;0;61% Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;58;WNW;10;90% Pullman;Mostly clear;69;NE;5;36% Puyallup;Partly cloudy;69;WNW;1;68% Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;59;NNW;5;96% Renton;Partly cloudy;73;NNW;7;58% Seattle;Mostly clear;67;N;2;73% Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;70;Calm;0;56% Shelton;Mostly clear;63;WSW;10;80% Spokane;Partly cloudy;71;ENE;3;41% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;74;Calm;0;38% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;71;ENE;3;41% Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;59;SSW;5;71% Tacoma;Partly cloudy;69;NW;2;72% Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;70;W;3;63% Vancouver;Partly cloudy;75;NNW;5;49% Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;79;SSE;7;38% Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;83;WNW;15;31% Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;57;SW;7;89% Yakima;Mostly clear;80;N;8;40% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather