WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, July 12, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Mostly cloudy;57;N;3;75% Bellingham;Clear;63;S;9;62% Bremerton;Clear;64;NE;2;78% Chehalis;Clear;59;WSW;3;77% Deer Park;Cloudy;69;NW;2;69% Eastsound;Clear;59;S;7;76% Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;78;NW;22;34% Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;85;N;3;23% Everett;Mostly cloudy;59;N;3;73% Fort Lewis;Clear;64;S;12;54% Friday Harbor;Clear;58;W;6;69% Hoquiam;Mostly clear;59;NW;13;71% Kelso-Longview;Clear;61;WNW;7;75% Moses Lake;Showers;81;W;4;41% Olympia;Clear;60;SSW;8;69% Omak;Mostly clear;79;S;5;30% Pasco;Mostly cloudy;79;NNW;8;66% Port Angeles;Clear;58;WNW;12;69% Pullman;Partly cloudy;72;Calm;0;68% Puyallup;Clear;64;WNW;2;67% Quillayute;Cloudy;55;NW;3;86% Renton;Clear;67;NNW;12;60% Seattle;Clear;61;NNE;3;73% Seattle Boeing;Clear;65;N;7;65% Shelton;Clear;60;WSW;15;72% Spokane;Mostly cloudy;78;NNE;5;46% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;74;SSE;5;57% Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;78;NNE;5;46% Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;60;N;3;74% Tacoma;Clear;62;WNW;3;65% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;64;SW;5;57% Vancouver;Clear;67;NW;8;58% Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;79;E;8;46% Wenatchee;Mostly clear;83;WNW;16;20% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;55;WSW;20;79% Yakima;Cloudy;85;N;8;28% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather