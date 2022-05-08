WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, May 7, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Showers;39;ESE;3;97% Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;47;SW;8;73% Bremerton;Mostly clear;43;S;3;91% Chehalis;Showers;44;S;2;93% Deer Park;Cloudy;42;SSW;4;75% Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;45;S;5;75% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;40;WNW;15;67% Ephrata;Partly cloudy;47;W;9;43% Everett;Rain;41;E;3;92% Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;43;SSE;8;77% Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;8;73% Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;46;W;6;76% Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;79% Moses Lake;Mostly clear;44;WSW;8;57% Olympia;Mostly cloudy;42;W;5;91% Omak;Mostly cloudy;48;NW;9;38% Pasco;Clear;50;SW;18;58% Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;5;73% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;40;WSW;17;70% Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;4;83% Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;96% Renton;Mostly cloudy;47;SSW;8;65% Seattle;Partly cloudy;44;S;3;81% Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;45;SSW;7;76% Shelton;Cloudy;42;SW;9;88% Spokane;Cloudy;47;SW;17;49% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;41;SW;16;61% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;47;SW;17;49% Stampede Pass;Fog;30;N;5;92% Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;4;86% Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;43;SSW;9;85% Vancouver;Cloudy;47;W;5;68% Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;43;S;16;65% Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;46;WNW;13;49% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;46;S;9;76% Yakima;Mostly clear;44;W;10;50% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather