WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, April 26, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;92% Bellingham;Partly cloudy;47;Calm;0;63% Bremerton;Mostly clear;43;E;2;89% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;41;Calm;0;100% Deer Park;Mostly clear;42;SSW;8;54% Eastsound;Cloudy;45;S;3;70% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;40;NW;13;67% Ephrata;Partly cloudy;46;SW;6;38% Everett;Rain;43;NE;2;92% Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;42;SSE;7;77% Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;44;W;5;67% Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;48;S;7;67% Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;93% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;43;W;4;54% Olympia;Clear;42;SW;7;78% Omak;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;89% Pasco;Cloudy;52;WSW;8;50% Port Angeles;Mostly clear;41;S;5;85% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;41;SSW;7;59% Puyallup;Partly cloudy;44;S;2;83% Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;40;ESE;3;96% Renton;Clear;48;S;7;67% Seattle;Partly cloudy;44;SE;2;86% Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;46;SSE;5;76% Shelton;Mostly clear;41;WSW;5;85% Spokane;Mostly clear;48;SW;10;42% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;41;SSW;8;57% Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;48;SW;10;42% Stampede Pass;Snow;30;Calm;0;95% Tacoma;Mostly clear;47;WSW;5;65% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;47;WSW;5;65% Vancouver;Cloudy;47;Calm;0;70% Walla Walla;Cloudy;48;S;14;56% Wenatchee;Clear;45;NNW;9;45% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;46;WSW;8;73% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;44;W;9;57%