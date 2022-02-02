WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Tuesday, February 1, 2022 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Fog;28;N;5;100% Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;33;NE;9;95% Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;33;NNE;1;96% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;37;NE;1;96% Deer Park;Partly cloudy;21;WNW;8;43% Eastsound;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;100% Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;25;ESE;7;62% Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;29;N;10;56% Everett;Fog;30;NE;1;96% Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;35;Calm;0;86% Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;32;WNW;3;95% Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;85% Kelso-Longview;Showers;39;Calm;0;100% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;27;N;6;68% Olympia;Partly cloudy;32;Calm;0;95% Omak;Mostly clear;27;N;16;44% Pasco;Mostly cloudy;34;N;3;69% Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;33;SW;6;84% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;23;Calm;0;84% Puyallup;Partly cloudy;32;ENE;1;92% Quillayute;Cloudy;34;E;5;100% Renton;Showers;37;Calm;0;85% Seattle;Cloudy;37;NE;1;88% Seattle Boeing;Showers;38;N;3;85% Shelton;Mostly cloudy;28;Calm;0;92% Spokane;Mostly clear;28;Calm;0;35% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;19;NNW;10;57% Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;28;Calm;0;35% Stampede Pass;Cloudy;22;N;5;92% Tacoma;Mostly clear;38;ENE;3;79% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;38;ENE;3;79% Vancouver;Cloudy;41;E;3;92% Walla Walla;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;75% Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;28;ENE;5;63% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;31;ESE;5;88% Yakima;Mostly clear;32;ESE;3;63% _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather