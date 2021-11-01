WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, October 31, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;37;Calm;0;88% Bellingham;Clear;40;Calm;0;73% Bremerton;Clear;39;N;1;79% Chehalis;Clear;39;Calm;0;100% Deer Park;Clear;36;NE;10;43% Eastsound;Clear;43;Calm;0;75% Ellensburg;Clear;35;NNW;6;56% Ephrata;Partly cloudy;40;NNW;7;48% Everett;Clear;37;N;1;85% Fort Lewis;Clear;39;Calm;0;86% Friday Harbor;Clear;41;Calm;0;82% Hoquiam;Clear;48;E;10;62% Kelso-Longview;Clear;43;NW;3;76% Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;33;N;5;70% Olympia;Mostly cloudy;36;Calm;0;92% Omak;Clear;46;N;12;69% Pasco;Mostly cloudy;41;E;3;85% Port Angeles;Clear;37;Calm;0;85% Pullman;Mostly clear;32;Calm;0;88% Puyallup;Clear;41;E;2;86% Quillayute;Clear;42;Calm;0;72% Renton;Clear;43;Calm;0;82% Seattle;Clear;45;N;1;74% Seattle Boeing;Clear;44;Calm;0;73% Shelton;Clear;35;Calm;0;95% Spokane;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;72% Spokane Fairchild;Clear;34;NE;8;49% Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;34;Calm;0;72% Stampede Pass;Clear;33;W;4;53% Tacoma;Clear;45;Calm;0;73% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;45;Calm;0;73% Vancouver;Clear;53;E;10;36% Walla Walla;Mostly clear;40;ESE;3;82% Wenatchee;Clear;38;WNW;5;48% Whidbey Island;Clear;38;SSE;5;79% Yakima;Mostly clear;39;W;7;66% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather