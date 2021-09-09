Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, September 8, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly clear;64;NW;7;72%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;62;Calm;0;86%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;65;N;1;75%

Chehalis;Clear;64;N;1;87%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;62;SE;5;45%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;61;Calm;0;87%

Ellensburg;Clear;69;NW;13;50%

Ephrata;Clear;76;NW;15;31%

Everett;Mostly clear;64;NNE;1;77%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;69;W;5;68%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;56;Calm;0;89%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;83%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;69;Calm;0;72%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;71;NNE;7;38%

Olympia;Clear;64;SE;3;77%

Omak;Clear;70;NNW;9;42%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;45%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;61;SW;6;86%

Pullman;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;42%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;66;NNW;2;75%

Quillayute;Showers;60;Calm;0;100%

Renton;Partly cloudy;70;NW;9;58%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;64;N;2;72%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;67;NNW;3;65%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;83%

Spokane;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;44%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;67;SE;5;41%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;67;Calm;0;44%

Stampede Pass;Clear;57;Calm;0;77%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;65;N;3;74%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;65;NNE;3;67%

Vancouver;Clear;74;NW;5;55%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;75;ESE;10;31%

Wenatchee;Clear;74;W;14;39%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;0;86%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;71;WNW;6;50%

