WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, August 26, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;93%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;61;S;6;89%

Bremerton;Cloudy;60;SSE;3;84%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;59;SW;3;91%

Deer Park;Cloudy;68;SW;9;38%

Eastsound;Cloudy;58;SSW;5;84%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;62;NW;12;67%

Ephrata;Showers;69;WNW;12;40%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;59;NNW;2;93%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;59;S;10;84%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;59;WSW;7;80%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;61;WNW;8;89%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;61;Calm;0;87%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;69;W;12;44%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;59;SSW;9;86%

Omak;Showers;68;N;20;48%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;71;W;3;48%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;56;WNW;3;89%

Pullman;Cloudy;62;Calm;0;47%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;58;SSW;3;90%

Quillayute;Cloudy;56;WSW;3;100%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;63;N;6;72%

Seattle;Showers;60;SSE;2;83%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;63;S;5;80%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;58;WSW;16;90%

Spokane;Cloudy;67;SW;5;41%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;62;S;8;47%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;67;SW;5;41%

Stampede Pass;Fog;50;N;6;96%

Tacoma;Cloudy;59;SSW;4;90%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;58;SW;9;83%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;65;WNW;7;67%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;68;S;12;48%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;68;NW;13;46%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;57;W;7;86%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;71;NW;16;45%

