WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Monday, August 23, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;57;WNW;5;68%

Bellingham;Clear;53;Calm;0;89%

Bremerton;Clear;57;N;2;70%

Chehalis;Clear;55;NW;1;85%

Deer Park;Clear;50;NNW;3;58%

Eastsound;Partly cloudy;55;Calm;0;71%

Ellensburg;Clear;57;NW;12;54%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;63;NNE;8;36%

Everett;Clear;57;N;1;74%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;61;WSW;9;57%

Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;53;W;3;76%

Hoquiam;Clear;56;NNW;3;83%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;60;Calm;0;66%

Moses Lake;Clear;62;NNE;8;40%

Olympia;Clear;59;N;3;71%

Omak;Mostly clear;70;N;13;47%

Pasco;Clear;57;NNW;5;71%

Port Angeles;Clear;52;SW;3;82%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;52;Calm;0;50%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;59;N;2;64%

Quillayute;Clear;50;Calm;0;92%

Renton;Clear;64;Calm;0;55%

Seattle;Clear;60;N;2;60%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;64;Calm;0;51%

Shelton;Clear;57;WSW;6;74%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;38%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;56;N;6;41%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;63;Calm;0;38%

Stampede Pass;Clear;46;Calm;0;82%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;57;N;2;68%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;60;NNE;7;57%

Vancouver;Clear;64;NW;7;51%

Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;59;ESE;6;38%

Wenatchee;Clear;64;NNW;6;40%

Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;55;W;3;77%

Yakima;Clear;56;N;3;57%

