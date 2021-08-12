WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Thursday, August 12, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;70;WNW;5;70% Bellingham;Clear;67;Calm;0;90% Bremerton;Clear;72;NNE;2;64% Chehalis;Clear;75;N;1;56% Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;78;ENE;6;37% Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;71;SSE;2;71% Ellensburg;Clear;81;NW;13;40% Ephrata;Partly cloudy;81;NNW;6;36% Everett;Clear;71;N;1;78% Fort Lewis;Clear;79;Calm;0;46% Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;64;W;5;74% Hoquiam;Mostly clear;64;SSW;5;86% Kelso-Longview;Clear;76;Calm;0;57% Moses Lake;Mostly clear;82;Calm;0;43% Olympia;Clear;70;Calm;0;67% Omak;Mostly clear;86;N;15;30% Pasco;Clear;75;NNW;7;68% Port Angeles;Mostly clear;66;Calm;0;77% Pullman;Clear;71;Calm;0;38% Puyallup;Clear;71;NNW;2;66% Quillayute;Mostly clear;61;Calm;0;86% Renton;Clear;76;N;6;63% Seattle;Clear;73;N;2;64% Seattle Boeing;Clear;75;NW;5;54% Shelton;Clear;70;Calm;0;70% Spokane;Cloudy;86;NW;3;28% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;81;NNW;6;29% Spokane Felts;Cloudy;86;NW;3;28% Stampede Pass;Clear;68;WSW;6;62% Tacoma;Clear;74;NNE;2;62% Tacoma Narrows;Clear;75;NNE;12;51% Vancouver;Clear;84;WNW;5;39% Walla Walla;Clear;84;ESE;9;30% Wenatchee;Clear;87;NNW;7;30% Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;64;N;3;74% Yakima;Partly cloudy;80;NNW;3;46% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather