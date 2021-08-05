WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Wednesday, August 4, 2021 _____ City\/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;66;Calm;0;77% Bellingham;Clear;68;S;8;81% Bremerton;Clear;67;NE;2;76% Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;69;WNW;2;80% Deer Park;Mostly clear;73;ENE;7;35% Eastsound;Mostly clear;64;SSE;8;77% Ellensburg;Partly cloudy;80;NW;12;36% Ephrata;Partly cloudy;82;Calm;0;27% Everett;Clear;67;N;3;74% Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;73;N;5;49% Friday Harbor;Mostly clear;57;Calm;0;89% Hoquiam;Partly cloudy;62;WSW;9;86% Kelso-Longview;Clear;71;N;5;72% Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;84;Calm;0;29% Olympia;Clear;75;NNE;6;63% Omak;Mostly clear;81;NW;10;31% Pasco;Mostly cloudy;76;NNW;3;73% Port Angeles;Clear;67;W;9;75% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;42% Puyallup;Partly cloudy;71;NNW;2;61% Quillayute;Cloudy;61;N;5;96% Renton;Mostly clear;75;N;7;59% Seattle;Mostly clear;69;NE;3;75% Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;74;Calm;0;61% Shelton;Clear;71;WSW;9;72% Spokane;Mostly cloudy;76;NNE;5;35% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;74;Calm;0;27% Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;76;NNE;5;35% Stampede Pass;Clear;66;SW;5;58% Tacoma;Partly cloudy;70;NNE;3;69% Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;67;N;6;70% Vancouver;Partly cloudy;81;NW;8;45% Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;82;SE;5;33% Wenatchee;Clear;85;N;5;25% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;60;Calm;0;86% Yakima;Partly cloudy;83;WSW;5;36% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather