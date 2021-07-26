Skip to main content
Weather

WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, July 25, 2021

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;59;NW;8;80%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;65;S;8;75%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;64;NNE;2;74%

Chehalis;Clear;63;SW;2;81%

Deer Park;Clear;70;Calm;0;30%

Eastsound;Partly cloudy;63;SSE;9;77%

Ellensburg;Clear;76;NW;21;39%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;86;NW;17;19%

Everett;Clear;62;N;3;79%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;70;W;7;62%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;57;Calm;0;83%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;59;W;5;83%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;65;NW;6;77%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;83;NW;9;23%

Olympia;Clear;68;SSE;3;67%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;84;NW;8;17%

Pasco;Partly cloudy;79;Calm;0;50%

Port Angeles;Clear;58;WNW;13;83%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;69;Calm;0;33%

Puyallup;Partly cloudy;68;NNW;2;69%

Quillayute;Cloudy;60;NNW;5;95%

Renton;Partly cloudy;71;N;10;60%

Seattle;Partly cloudy;63;NNE;3;75%

Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;69;N;7;62%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;64;WSW;9;74%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;25%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;74;WSW;7;24%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;76;Calm;0;25%

Stampede Pass;Clear;59;SW;6;74%

Tacoma;Partly cloudy;66;N;3;68%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;66;N;3;67%

Vancouver;Clear;73;NNW;7;49%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;78;E;9;27%

Wenatchee;Clear;83;NW;18;27%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;57;SSW;8;83%

Yakima;Partly cloudy;84;NNW;10;28%

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather