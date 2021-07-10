WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Friday, July 9, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Clear;61;N;3;77% Bellingham;Mostly clear;66;S;6;81% Bremerton;Mostly clear;67;N;2;69% Chehalis;Partly cloudy;66;NW;2;72% Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;65;NNW;3;39% Eastsound;Partly cloudy;64;SSE;8;72% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;72;ESE;3;42% Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;78;NW;3;25% Everett;Clear;64;NNW;2;78% Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;73;WSW;9;55% Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;54;Calm;0;89% Hoquiam;Cloudy;58;W;9;83% Kelso-Longview;Clear;67;N;3;75% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;81;W;5;27% Olympia;Partly cloudy;70;NNE;7;65% Omak;Partly cloudy;80;WSW;3;30% Pasco;Mostly cloudy;72;N;6;59% Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;53;WNW;8;92% Pullman;Mostly cloudy;66;ENE;3;39% Puyallup;Partly cloudy;68;NNW;1;69% Quillayute;Cloudy;53;NW;7;100% Renton;Partly cloudy;73;NNW;6;54% Seattle;Partly cloudy;65;N;2;73% Seattle Boeing;Partly cloudy;71;WNW;5;58% Shelton;Mostly clear;66;WSW;9;64% Spokane;Partly cloudy;74;NNE;3;24% Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;23% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;74;NNE;3;24% Stampede Pass;Clear;61;N;6;80% Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;68;NNW;2;71% Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;67;N;3;62% Vancouver;Partly cloudy;78;NW;8;47% Walla Walla;Partly cloudy;77;SE;7;20% Wenatchee;Partly cloudy;78;ENE;7;26% Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;55;WSW;6;86% Yakima;Mostly cloudy;76;W;5;38% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather