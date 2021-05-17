Skip to main content
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, May 16, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;56;WNW;8;74%

Bellingham;Partly cloudy;58;S;10;71%

Bremerton;Cloudy;60;N;2;73%

Chehalis;Clear;52;N;6;93%

Deer Park;Clear;55;Calm;0;54%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;55;S;8;81%

Ellensburg;Clear;68;NW;22;45%

Ephrata;Clear;74;NNW;6;28%

Everett;Cloudy;57;N;3;80%

Fort Lewis;Partly cloudy;57;W;9;74%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;50;Calm;0;89%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;50;W;12;92%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;55;N;7;83%

Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;78;S;13;29%

Olympia;Partly cloudy;52;S;6;82%

Omak;Partly cloudy;74;NE;6;29%

Pasco;Mostly clear;74;SSE;3;26%

Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;51;W;13;85%

Pullman;Clear;58;Calm;0;43%

Puyallup;Cloudy;60;W;2;73%

Quillayute;Cloudy;50;N;5;92%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;66;NW;8;53%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;60;NNE;2;75%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;62;W;3;68%

Shelton;Cloudy;52;WSW;16;89%

Spokane;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;42%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;63;Calm;0;30%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;62;Calm;0;42%

Stampede Pass;Mostly clear;54;NNW;3;75%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;55;W;6;83%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;55;W;6;83%

Vancouver;Mostly clear;64;NW;7;53%

Walla Walla;Clear;68;E;8;38%

Wenatchee;Clear;71;W;15;38%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;51;WSW;9;89%

Yakima;Clear;75;N;6;33%

