WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Wednesday, April 14, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;45;Calm;0;55%

Bellingham;Clear;43;N;3;65%

Bremerton;Clear;47;NE;2;60%

Chehalis;Clear;46;N;5;53%

Deer Park;Clear;44;NE;12;24%

Eastsound;Clear;50;Calm;0;66%

Ellensburg;Clear;42;ENE;6;34%

Ephrata;Clear;46;N;13;28%

Everett;Clear;45;NW;1;66%

Fort Lewis;Clear;55;N;10;27%

Friday Harbor;Clear;53;N;3;33%

Hoquiam;Clear;46;ENE;5;51%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;51;N;3;40%

Moses Lake;Clear;43;NE;10;33%

Olympia;Clear;42;Calm;0;50%

Omak;Clear;47;NNW;12;30%

Pasco;Clear;46;NNE;15;38%

Port Angeles;Clear;46;SW;12;43%

Pullman;Clear;42;NE;14;31%

Puyallup;Clear;49;N;2;43%

Quillayute;Clear;46;ENE;7;35%

Renton;Clear;51;NW;7;44%

Seattle;Clear;50;NNE;2;45%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;51;Calm;0;39%

Shelton;Partly cloudy;42;NNW;3;59%

Spokane;Partly cloudy;45;ENE;8;27%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;43;NE;17;28%

Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;45;ENE;8;27%

Stampede Pass;Clear;41;Calm;0;29%

Tacoma;Clear;52;NE;5;32%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;52;NE;5;32%

Vancouver;Clear;55;N;5;22%

Walla Walla;Clear;42;NE;14;36%

Wenatchee;Clear;48;W;3;26%

Whidbey Island;Clear;47;Calm;0;70%

Yakima;Clear;38;W;8;40%

