WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Sunday, April 11, 2021

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;34;N;6;81%

Bellingham;Clear;38;SSE;6;82%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;41;NE;2;79%

Chehalis;Clear;34;Calm;0;93%

Deer Park;Clear;26;Calm;0;60%

Eastsound;Mostly clear;37;Calm;0;86%

Ellensburg;Clear;32;N;3;56%

Ephrata;Mostly clear;38;NW;18;35%

Everett;Clear;36;N;1;84%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;44;N;3;53%

Friday Harbor;Partly cloudy;37;W;3;85%

Hoquiam;Mostly clear;40;NNW;12;70%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;38;Calm;0;75%

Moses Lake;Clear;35;WNW;8;43%

Olympia;Partly cloudy;34;Calm;0;78%

Omak;Clear;33;N;9;51%

Pasco;Clear;36;NW;7;54%

Port Angeles;Mostly clear;37;WSW;8;72%

Pullman;Clear;32;WSW;9;51%

Puyallup;Cloudy;42;ENE;2;65%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;34;Calm;0;92%

Renton;Mostly cloudy;43;N;3;62%

Seattle;Mostly cloudy;41;N;2;68%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;44;ENE;3;53%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;33;SW;3;91%

Spokane;Mostly clear;34;W;5;61%

Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;25;W;6;55%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;34;W;5;61%

Stampede Pass;Clear;25;W;5;71%

Tacoma;Cloudy;42;NNE;9;57%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;42;NNE;9;57%

Vancouver;Clear;43;NW;6;55%

Walla Walla;Clear;35;SE;3;45%

Wenatchee;Clear;36;WNW;6;47%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;45;W;13;70%

Yakima;Clear;40;NW;14;41%

