WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Sunday, February 14, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Rain;34;Calm;0;93% Bellingham;Showers;35;Calm;0;88% Bremerton;Showers;35;ESE;2;96% Chehalis;Showers;36;S;7;100% Deer Park;Flurries;20;NNE;10;74% Eastsound;Rain;36;Calm;0;100% Ellensburg;Cloudy;21;Calm;0;77% Ephrata;Cloudy;22;NNW;8;81% Everett;Showers;34;SE;3;91% Fort Lewis;Rain;34;NNW;3;100% Friday Harbor;Showers;35;Calm;0;100% Hoquiam;Rain;37;E;8;95% Kelso-Longview;Rain;34;SSE;10;86% Moses Lake;Cloudy;23;NW;7;84% Olympia;Rain;36;SW;6;96% Omak;Cloudy;20;Calm;0;84% Pasco;Cloudy;23;WNW;6;95% Port Angeles;Cloudy;35;S;5;92% Pullman;Flurries;26;E;18;84% Puyallup;Showers;34;E;1;96% Quillayute;Showers;36;E;3;92% Renton;Rain;34;N;3;85% Seattle;Showers;34;ESE;2;94% Seattle Boeing;Rain;34;ESE;9;88% Shelton;Ice;33;W;3;91% Spokane;Snow;22;Calm;0;84% Spokane Fairchild;Snow;18;NNE;8;100% Spokane Felts;Snow;22;Calm;0;84% Stampede Pass;Flurries;13;N;6;80% Tacoma;Rain;34;Calm;0;93% Tacoma Narrows;Showers;34;Calm;0;93% Vancouver;Ice;32;ESE;10;81% Walla Walla;Snow;18;S;6;88% Wenatchee;Cloudy;19;W;3;92% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;36;ESE;8;85% Yakima;Flurries;21;Calm;0;84% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather