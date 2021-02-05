WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Friday, February 5, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Rain;45;N;3;100% Bellingham;Showers;47;S;8;92% Bremerton;Cloudy;47;SSW;8;88% Chehalis;Cloudy;46;SSW;9;100% Deer Park;Snow;35;S;7;88% Eastsound;Cloudy;48;S;13;87% Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;44;WNW;15;67% Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;43;SW;17;73% Everett;Rain;46;SSE;2;86% Fort Lewis;Cloudy;46;S;14;100% Friday Harbor;Showers;47;SW;9;86% Hoquiam;Showers;46;W;18;95% Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;45;SSE;9;93% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;47;SW;15;60% Olympia;Showers;45;SW;10;92% Omak;Cloudy;34;N;5;78% Pasco;Cloudy;46;SW;15;67% Port Angeles;Showers;48;WNW;12;70% Pullman;Showers;36;WSW;21;85% Puyallup;Cloudy;46;SSW;7;86% Quillayute;Showers;46;WSW;15;92% Renton;Cloudy;48;S;16;79% Seattle;Cloudy;46;SSW;8;85% Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;47;S;15;79% Shelton;Cloudy;45;WSW;18;92% Spokane;Showers;37;SSW;6;88% Spokane Fairchild;Snow;34;SSW;15;100% Spokane Felts;Showers;37;SSW;6;88% Stampede Pass;Snow;33;W;12;91% Tacoma;Cloudy;45;SW;14;82% Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;45;SW;14;82% Vancouver;Cloudy;46;SSW;5;73% Walla Walla;Cloudy;44;SSW;17;65% Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;37;ENE;5;72% Whidbey Island;Showers;49;W;15;79% Yakima;Partly cloudy;49;W;15;47% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather