WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Thursday, January 14, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Cloudy;49;SSE;9;54% Bellingham;Cloudy;43;N;5;70% Bremerton;Showers;46;SSE;2;93% Chehalis;Cloudy;50;S;6;66% Deer Park;Mostly clear;33;NNE;8;61% Eastsound;Cloudy;54;SSE;14;50% Ellensburg;Clear;29;Calm;0;78% Ephrata;Mostly clear;32;NNW;7;78% Everett;Showers;51;SE;3;57% Fort Lewis;Cloudy;44;ENE;6;100% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;50;SE;3;63% Hoquiam;Showers;47;E;8;89% Kelso-Longview;Showers;50;SSE;9;58% Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;34;N;9;75% Olympia;Cloudy;47;WSW;5;73% Omak;Clear;30;SW;6;74% Pasco;Partly cloudy;34;WNW;3;85% Port Angeles;Cloudy;43;WSW;2;81% Pullman;Cloudy;36;E;16;59% Puyallup;Showers;46;SSE;1;88% Quillayute;Cloudy;50;S;13;92% Renton;Showers;48;Calm;0;70% Seattle;Showers;51;SSE;2;68% Seattle Boeing;Showers;48;SE;3;70% Shelton;Cloudy;44;WSW;2;98% Spokane;Partly cloudy;33;Calm;0;78% Spokane Fairchild;Partly cloudy;30;NNE;8;83% Spokane Felts;Partly cloudy;33;Calm;0;78% Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;29;N;6;85% Tacoma;Showers;46;Calm;0;73% Tacoma Narrows;Showers;46;Calm;0;73% Vancouver;Cloudy;50;ESE;5;56% Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;35;SSE;7;84% Wenatchee;Clear;31;N;3;82% Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;52;SE;13;52% Yakima;Clear;30;W;6;85% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather