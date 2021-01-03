WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Saturday, January 2, 2021 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Rain;42;NW;3;91% Bellingham;Showers;46;SSE;13;79% Bremerton;Rain;44;ENE;2;98% Chehalis;Rain;42;N;3;99% Deer Park;Showers;38;SSE;16;89% Eastsound;Cloudy;45;S;6;81% Ellensburg;Cloudy;40;SE;5;79% Ephrata;Cloudy;43;S;17;76% Everett;Rain;42;N;3;95% Fort Lewis;Rain;41;WSW;7;100% Friday Harbor;Cloudy;44;N;5;78% Hoquiam;Showers;44;NNW;7;88% Kelso-Longview;Rain;50;SSE;20;92% Moses Lake;Cloudy;49;S;22;63% Olympia;Rain;43;WNW;5;88% Omak;Cloudy;44;S;14;70% Pasco;Cloudy;55;S;17;50% Port Angeles;Cloudy;44;SW;17;67% Pullman;Showers;39;S;18;79% Puyallup;Rain;43;W;4;95% Quillayute;Cloudy;42;Calm;5;91% Renton;Rain;45;NNW;10;57% Seattle;Rain;42;NNE;3;93% Seattle Boeing;Rain;47;S;3;100% Shelton;Rain;43;WSW;15;92% Spokane;Showers;43;S;21;79% Spokane Fairchild;Showers;39;S;20;100% Spokane Felts;Showers;43;S;21;79% Stampede Pass;Showers;34;NW;4;93% Tacoma;Rain;41;W;8;92% Tacoma Narrows;Rain;41;W;8;92% Vancouver;Rain;52;S;15;76% Walla Walla;Cloudy;51;S;28;56% Wenatchee;Cloudy;37;NNW;5;88% Whidbey Island;Cloudy;46;SW;13;73% Yakima;Cloudy;50;S;26;60% _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather