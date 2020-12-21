WA Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM PST Monday, December 21, 2020 _____ City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Arlington;Showers;43;N;5;100% Bellingham;Showers;42;NE;5;100% Bremerton;Showers;43;N;1;98% Chehalis;Cloudy;48;S;9;100% Deer Park;Showers;37;SSE;6;85% Eastsound;Rain;43;N;5;100% Ellensburg;Cloudy;39;E;3;85% Ephrata;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;92% Everett;Showers;44;NNE;1;98% Fort Lewis;Showers;45;Calm;0;100% Friday Harbor;Rain;43;E;3;96% Hoquiam;Showers;45;E;16;92% Kelso-Longview;Showers;48;SSE;13;93% Moses Lake;Cloudy;41;N;3;86% Olympia;Cloudy;44;NNW;3;95% Omak;Cloudy;36;SW;3;82% Pasco;Showers;45;Calm;0;96% Port Angeles;Rain;42;E;8;91% Pullman;Cloudy;40;NE;8;89% Puyallup;Showers;44;NNW;1;97% Quillayute;Showers;42;NE;8;88% Renton;Showers;45;NW;5;92% Seattle;Showers;44;N;1;94% Seattle Boeing;Showers;45;NNW;3;92% Shelton;Showers;43;N;5;96% Spokane;Showers;40;Calm;0;89% Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;36;SE;3;100% Spokane Felts;Showers;40;Calm;0;89% Stampede Pass;Ice;33;N;5;88% Tacoma;Showers;43;NE;3;93% Tacoma Narrows;Showers;43;NE;3;93% Vancouver;Cloudy;52;E;8;86% Walla Walla;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;96% Wenatchee;Cloudy;37;ENE;3;95% Whidbey Island;Rain;45;Calm;0;89% Yakima;Cloudy;41;W;3;88% _____ Copyright 2020 AccuWeather