WA Current Conditions as of 05:00 AM PST Monday, December 21, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;43;N;5;100%

Bellingham;Showers;42;NE;5;100%

Bremerton;Showers;43;N;1;98%

Chehalis;Cloudy;48;S;9;100%

Deer Park;Showers;37;SSE;6;85%

Eastsound;Rain;43;N;5;100%

Ellensburg;Cloudy;39;E;3;85%

Ephrata;Cloudy;39;Calm;0;92%

Everett;Showers;44;NNE;1;98%

Fort Lewis;Showers;45;Calm;0;100%

Friday Harbor;Rain;43;E;3;96%

Hoquiam;Showers;45;E;16;92%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;48;SSE;13;93%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;41;N;3;86%

Olympia;Cloudy;44;NNW;3;95%

Omak;Cloudy;36;SW;3;82%

Pasco;Showers;45;Calm;0;96%

Port Angeles;Rain;42;E;8;91%

Pullman;Cloudy;40;NE;8;89%

Puyallup;Showers;44;NNW;1;97%

Quillayute;Showers;42;NE;8;88%

Renton;Showers;45;NW;5;92%

Seattle;Showers;44;N;1;94%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;45;NNW;3;92%

Shelton;Showers;43;N;5;96%

Spokane;Showers;40;Calm;0;89%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;36;SE;3;100%

Spokane Felts;Showers;40;Calm;0;89%

Stampede Pass;Ice;33;N;5;88%

Tacoma;Showers;43;NE;3;93%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;43;NE;3;93%

Vancouver;Cloudy;52;E;8;86%

Walla Walla;Cloudy;43;Calm;0;96%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;37;ENE;3;95%

Whidbey Island;Rain;45;Calm;0;89%

Yakima;Cloudy;41;W;3;88%

