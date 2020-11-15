WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Saturday, November 14, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;45;SSE;9;81%

Bellingham;Rain;42;NNE;6;82%

Bremerton;Showers;41;SSE;2;98%

Chehalis;Mostly clear;46;SSE;10;93%

Deer Park;Snow;33;ESE;3;91%

Eastsound;Cloudy;45;SSE;14;93%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;35;SE;4;94%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;38;SE;9;92%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;44;SE;3;85%

Fort Lewis;Cloudy;43;ESE;9;100%

Friday Harbor;Showers;45;SSE;18;85%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;42;E;6;95%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;47;SSE;15;89%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;41;SE;9;85%

Olympia;Mostly cloudy;45;S;13;85%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;34;S;8;92%

Pasco;Rain;45;SE;7;82%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;41;SW;8;85%

Pullman;Flurries;35;ESE;9;88%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;45;SSE;3;93%

Quillayute;Showers;46;N;7;57%

Renton;Showers;44;SSE;6;85%

Seattle;Showers;44;SSE;4;93%

Seattle Boeing;Rain;43;SSE;12;92%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;39;NNW;6;95%

Spokane;Snow;37;ESE;3;85%

Spokane Fairchild;Snow;32;ESE;7;100%

Spokane Felts;Snow;37;ESE;3;85%

Stampede Pass;Flurries;29;N;6;92%

Tacoma;Cloudy;42;SE;7;91%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;42;SE;7;91%

Vancouver;Cloudy;48;SE;5;86%

Walla Walla;Rain;44;SSE;22;73%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;35;ESE;12;92%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;46;SE;28;76%

Yakima;Rain;40;ESE;3;89%

