WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Wednesday, November 4, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;61;S;21;83%

Bellingham;Cloudy;58;N;6;86%

Bremerton;Cloudy;60;SSW;8;97%

Chehalis;Showers;59;S;8;100%

Deer Park;Cloudy;54;S;13;69%

Eastsound;Cloudy;59;SSE;16;82%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;53;SSE;4;75%

Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;58;S;17;64%

Everett;Cloudy;63;S;7;83%

Fort Lewis;Showers;59;SSE;17;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;57;SSW;12;86%

Hoquiam;Showers;59;SW;22;93%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;61;S;10;83%

Moses Lake;Cloudy;59;ESE;6;61%

Olympia;Showers;59;SW;15;93%

Omak;Cloudy;57;S;8;63%

Pasco;Cloudy;61;SSW;16;72%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;56;N;3;93%

Pullman;Cloudy;50;Calm;0;71%

Puyallup;Showers;60;SW;7;92%

Quillayute;Cloudy;56;SSW;10;96%

Renton;Showers;62;S;20;77%

Seattle;Cloudy;59;SSW;7;92%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;60;S;15;86%

Shelton;Showers;59;WSW;21;93%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;58;SSW;12;64%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;54;S;17;86%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;58;SSW;12;64%

Stampede Pass;Showers;50;Calm;0;92%

Tacoma;Rain;57;SSW;16;93%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;57;SSW;16;93%

Vancouver;Cloudy;61;SE;9;74%

Walla Walla;Clear;50;NNE;7;74%

Wenatchee;Cloudy;60;ESE;8;57%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;59;Calm;0;83%

Yakima;Cloudy;68;SSE;7;38%

_____

