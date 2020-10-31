WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Saturday, October 31, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;39;NNE;6;92%

Bellingham;Clear;42;Calm;0;85%

Bremerton;Partly cloudy;43;NE;1;93%

Chehalis;Partly cloudy;41;Calm;0;93%

Deer Park;Clear;39;SE;7;59%

Eastsound;Clear;43;SSE;6;93%

Ellensburg;Clear;47;NW;20;58%

Ephrata;Clear;46;WNW;13;41%

Everett;Clear;40;NNE;1;88%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;38;SE;5;100%

Friday Harbor;Clear;43;W;5;85%

Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;44;N;5;82%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;45;Calm;0;92%

Moses Lake;Clear;45;WNW;7;51%

Olympia;Mostly clear;37;Calm;0;92%

Omak;Clear;38;Calm;0;64%

Pasco;Clear;49;S;3;51%

Port Angeles;Clear;42;SW;6;76%

Pullman;Clear;39;SW;8;72%

Puyallup;Cloudy;44;ENE;1;82%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;81%

Renton;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;61%

Seattle;Mostly clear;47;NNE;1;81%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;51;N;3;63%

Shelton;Mostly cloudy;48;N;3;73%

Spokane;Clear;43;W;3;53%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;36;SSW;10;69%

Spokane Felts;Clear;43;W;3;53%

Stampede Pass;Fog;35;N;5;92%

Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;68%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;68%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;69%

Walla Walla;Clear;45;SSE;9;68%

Wenatchee;Clear;44;W;10;55%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;83%

Yakima;Clear;41;NNW;6;59%

