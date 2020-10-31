WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Saturday, October 31, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;39;NNE;6;92%
Bellingham;Clear;42;Calm;0;85%
Bremerton;Partly cloudy;43;NE;1;93%
Chehalis;Partly cloudy;41;Calm;0;93%
Deer Park;Clear;39;SE;7;59%
Eastsound;Clear;43;SSE;6;93%
Ellensburg;Clear;47;NW;20;58%
Ephrata;Clear;46;WNW;13;41%
Everett;Clear;40;NNE;1;88%
Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;38;SE;5;100%
Friday Harbor;Clear;43;W;5;85%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;44;N;5;82%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;45;Calm;0;92%
Moses Lake;Clear;45;WNW;7;51%
Olympia;Mostly clear;37;Calm;0;92%
Omak;Clear;38;Calm;0;64%
Pasco;Clear;49;S;3;51%
Port Angeles;Clear;42;SW;6;76%
Pullman;Clear;39;SW;8;72%
Puyallup;Cloudy;44;ENE;1;82%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;37;Calm;0;81%
Renton;Cloudy;52;Calm;0;61%
Seattle;Mostly clear;47;NNE;1;81%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;51;N;3;63%
Shelton;Mostly cloudy;48;N;3;73%
Spokane;Clear;43;W;3;53%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;36;SSW;10;69%
Spokane Felts;Clear;43;W;3;53%
Stampede Pass;Fog;35;N;5;92%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;68%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;68%
Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;69%
Walla Walla;Clear;45;SSE;9;68%
Wenatchee;Clear;44;W;10;55%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;47;Calm;0;83%
Yakima;Clear;41;NNW;6;59%
_____
