WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Saturday, October 24, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Partly cloudy;39;Calm;0;85%
Bellingham;Clear;35;NE;26;41%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;38;NNE;3;76%
Chehalis;Partly cloudy;39;NNW;5;75%
Deer Park;Clear;21;NE;10;59%
Eastsound;Mostly clear;39;NE;12;41%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;35;E;8;61%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;30;N;6;58%
Everett;Mostly cloudy;39;NNW;1;83%
Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;42;N;7;65%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;38;N;13;50%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;44;E;14;59%
Kelso-Longview;Partly cloudy;40;Calm;0;82%
Moses Lake;Mostly clear;28;NNE;8;55%
Olympia;Mostly clear;40;N;6;64%
Omak;Cloudy;30;NNW;14;65%
Pasco;Mostly clear;31;N;7;63%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;38;SSW;3;67%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;26;NE;7;65%
Puyallup;Mostly clear;43;NE;4;47%
Quillayute;Mostly clear;39;NE;12;50%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;59%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;40;NNE;3;71%
Seattle Boeing;Mostly cloudy;43;N;3;57%
Shelton;Mostly clear;41;ENE;9;59%
Spokane;Mostly clear;26;N;5;57%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;19;NNE;13;65%
Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;26;N;5;57%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;26;ESE;7;88%
Tacoma;Mostly clear;42;NE;13;54%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;42;NE;13;54%
Vancouver;Clear;41;E;12;51%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;32;ESE;5;72%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;35;NNE;17;51%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;37;NNE;7;59%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;36;ENE;8;46%
_____
