WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Tuesday, August 25, 2020
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;60;NW;5;77%
Bellingham;Clear;60;N;3;80%
Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;62;NNE;1;72%
Chehalis;Clear;59;WSW;3;82%
Deer Park;Mostly clear;60;Calm;0;51%
Eastsound;Clear;57;SE;3;87%
Ellensburg;Clear;65;NW;18;44%
Ephrata;Clear;72;NW;7;23%
Everett;Clear;60;NNE;1;80%
Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;62;NNW;2;75%
Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;51;Calm;0;96%
Hoquiam;Mostly clear;56;N;3;89%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;63;N;3;75%
Moses Lake;Partly cloudy;74;SSW;9;36%
Olympia;Clear;61;Calm;0;77%
Omak;Clear;74;N;10;25%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;73;ENE;3;49%
Port Angeles;Clear;58;W;13;80%
Pullman;Mostly clear;63;Calm;0;59%
Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;62;NNW;1;66%
Quillayute;Mostly clear;52;Calm;0;44%
Renton;Mostly cloudy;69;N;5;56%
Seattle;Mostly cloudy;65;NNE;1;68%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;70;N;5;46%
Shelton;Clear;61;W;7;77%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;40%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;61;WSW;3;46%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;40%
Stampede Pass;Clear;52;N;6;66%
Tacoma;Mostly cloudy;64;NW;5;55%
Tacoma Narrows;Mostly cloudy;64;NW;5;55%
Vancouver;Clear;64;NNW;8;65%
Walla Walla;Clear;70;ENE;8;37%
Wenatchee;Clear;70;NW;13;36%
Whidbey Island;Mostly clear;55;SSW;6;83%
Yakima;Mostly clear;73;NNW;7;36%
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather