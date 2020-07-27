WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Sunday, July 26, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;69;WNW;5;60%

Bellingham;Clear;66;Calm;0;83%

Bremerton;Clear;69;NNE;2;63%

Chehalis;Clear;72;Calm;0;56%

Deer Park;Partly cloudy;59;Calm;0;69%

Eastsound;Clear;64;Calm;0;77%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;67;NE;9;56%

Ephrata;Partly cloudy;76;NNW;3;24%

Everett;Clear;70;WNW;1;70%

Fort Lewis;Mostly clear;74;NW;3;64%

Friday Harbor;Clear;63;W;3;69%

Hoquiam;Clear;62;WSW;3;83%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;76;SSE;3;57%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;81;Calm;0;27%

Olympia;Clear;74;N;5;42%

Omak;Clear;79;WNW;13;27%

Pasco;Mostly cloudy;74;WNW;3;45%

Port Angeles;Clear;61;Calm;0;75%

Pullman;Partly cloudy;64;Calm;0;53%

Puyallup;Clear;70;NNW;2;64%

Quillayute;Clear;68;NNW;8;54%

Renton;Clear;75;NNW;9;57%

Seattle;Clear;71;N;1;60%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;76;N;3;46%

Shelton;Clear;72;Calm;0;61%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;72;N;6;36%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;72;N;7;29%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;72;N;6;36%

Stampede Pass;Clear;69;Calm;0;35%

Tacoma;Partly cloudy;71;NE;3;56%

Tacoma Narrows;Partly cloudy;71;NE;3;56%

Vancouver;Mostly cloudy;79;NNW;7;46%

Walla Walla;Mostly clear;75;E;8;29%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;82;Calm;0;25%

Whidbey Island;Clear;63;Calm;0;64%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;69;WSW;7;54%

_____

