WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Tuesday, July 21, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Clear;67;Calm;0;72%

Bellingham;Mostly clear;64;S;3;83%

Bremerton;Clear;69;NNE;1;76%

Chehalis;Clear;66;WSW;6;82%

Deer Park;Mostly clear;58;N;5;77%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;63;SSE;7;82%

Ellensburg;Clear;79;NNW;10;46%

Ephrata;Clear;74;Calm;0;38%

Everett;Clear;66;NNE;1;83%

Fort Lewis;Clear;75;Calm;0;78%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;54;Calm;0;96%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;57;WNW;7;93%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;67;NNW;3;75%

Moses Lake;Mostly clear;86;WSW;3;27%

Olympia;Clear;71;Calm;0;65%

Omak;Mostly clear;79;NW;10;35%

Pasco;Clear;70;N;5;72%

Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;60;WNW;7;80%

Pullman;Clear;63;WSW;3;64%

Puyallup;Clear;69;NNW;1;73%

Quillayute;Cloudy;56;NNW;7;93%

Renton;Clear;74;N;5;63%

Seattle;Clear;71;NNE;1;68%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;74;Calm;0;57%

Shelton;Clear;69;W;7;70%

Spokane;Mostly clear;72;NNE;5;39%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly clear;69;Calm;0;33%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;72;NNE;5;39%

Stampede Pass;Clear;64;N;6;77%

Tacoma;Clear;70;Calm;0;63%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;70;Calm;0;63%

Vancouver;Clear;75;N;5;55%

Walla Walla;Clear;77;E;7;35%

Wenatchee;Clear;81;NNW;7;31%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;59;WSW;5;77%

Yakima;Mostly clear;76;SW;7;44%

_____

