WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, March 19, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;82%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;40;Calm;0;76%

Bremerton;Mostly clear;44;NNE;2;89%

Chehalis;Clear;41;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;36;NNE;6;56%

Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;41;S;3;93%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;43;NNE;9;55%

Ephrata;Cloudy;48;WNW;8;47%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;45;N;3;90%

Fort Lewis;Clear;44;Calm;0;97%

Friday Harbor;Mostly cloudy;39;Calm;0;92%

Hoquiam;Clear;45;Calm;0;76%

Kelso-Longview;Clear;49;Calm;0;68%

Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;46;N;5;51%

Olympia;Clear;41;Calm;0;75%

Omak;Mostly cloudy;42;NW;7;52%

Pasco;Clear;45;NNW;5;65%

Port Angeles;Partly cloudy;41;WNW;5;85%

Pullman;Clear;38;Calm;0;57%

Puyallup;Mostly clear;45;NNE;1;80%

Quillayute;Clear;38;Calm;0;89%

Renton;Partly cloudy;49;Calm;0;65%

Seattle;Mostly clear;49;N;3;74%

Seattle Boeing;Mostly clear;50;Calm;0;63%

Shelton;Clear;44;WNW;3;76%

Spokane;Mostly cloudy;40;NNE;3;59%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;43;Calm;0;50%

Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;40;NNE;3;59%

Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;42;Calm;0;64%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;49;Calm;0;58%

Tacoma Narrows;Mostly clear;49;Calm;0;58%

Vancouver;Clear;51;N;5;61%

Walla Walla;Clear;44;E;7;70%

Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;49;Calm;0;47%

Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;45;Calm;0;82%

Yakima;Mostly cloudy;41;W;6;59%

