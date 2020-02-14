WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Thursday, February 13, 2020

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Showers;39;S;6;95%

Bellingham;Mostly cloudy;44;S;7;70%

Bremerton;Mostly cloudy;41;SSW;9;88%

Chehalis;Cloudy;39;S;6;100%

Deer Park;Clear;36;SSW;14;81%

Eastsound;Cloudy;45;S;10;75%

Ellensburg;Clear;34;N;9;69%

Ephrata;Clear;38;WNW;8;52%

Everett;Showers;41;SSE;7;96%

Fort Lewis;Mostly cloudy;39;SSE;7;100%

Friday Harbor;Cloudy;42;N;5;82%

Hoquiam;Rain;44;W;17;88%

Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;39;S;6;93%

Moses Lake;Clear;43;W;14;48%

Olympia;Showers;39;S;6;92%

Omak;Clear;34;SSW;6;78%

Pasco;Clear;44;WSW;16;62%

Port Angeles;Cloudy;41;WSW;8;75%

Pullman;Showers;37;WSW;17;80%

Puyallup;Cloudy;43;SSW;9;83%

Quillayute;Cloudy;41;WSW;6;92%

Renton;Cloudy;44;S;10;73%

Seattle;Cloudy;44;S;9;76%

Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;43;S;7;79%

Shelton;Cloudy;40;SW;10;92%

Spokane;Cloudy;40;SW;8;70%

Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;35;SW;12;100%

Spokane Felts;Cloudy;40;SW;8;70%

Stampede Pass;Snow;30;W;8;85%

Tacoma;Cloudy;40;SW;14;85%

Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;40;SW;14;85%

Vancouver;Cloudy;38;Calm;0;93%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;44;SW;10;65%

Wenatchee;Clear;35;WNW;12;75%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;46;S;8;76%

Yakima;Clear;40;WSW;10;50%

