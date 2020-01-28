WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Monday, January 27, 2020
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;43;N;6;96%
Bellingham;Cloudy;42;ENE;7;85%
Bremerton;Cloudy;45;N;6;94%
Chehalis;Showers;52;S;6;93%
Deer Park;Cloudy;31;NNW;3;92%
Eastsound;Cloudy;46;N;6;87%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;35;NW;5;88%
Ephrata;Showers;38;N;6;92%
Everett;Cloudy;47;E;7;85%
Fort Lewis;Showers;46;ESE;5;100%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;45;SE;12;89%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;51;SSW;15;100%
Kelso-Longview;Cloudy;52;SSE;9;93%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;42;E;5;82%
Olympia;Rain;49;S;12;89%
Omak;Cloudy;34;WNW;6;85%
Pasco;Cloudy;46;SE;6;85%
Port Angeles;Cloudy;42;WNW;8;95%
Pullman;Showers;38;SE;13;79%
Puyallup;Showers;47;S;7;90%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;48;S;10;96%
Renton;Showers;45;SE;8;89%
Seattle;Cloudy;48;NE;5;79%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;45;Calm;0;92%
Shelton;Showers;41;N;3;95%
Spokane;Cloudy;38;NE;3;85%
Spokane Fairchild;Cloudy;36;E;9;100%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;38;NE;3;85%
Stampede Pass;Snow;30;N;4;92%
Tacoma;Showers;44;N;3;100%
Tacoma Narrows;Rain;44;N;3;100%
Vancouver;Cloudy;53;S;13;86%
Walla Walla;Rain;49;SSE;14;63%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;34;S;5;96%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;48;SE;20;76%
Yakima;Showers;37;W;7;88%
