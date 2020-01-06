WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PST Monday, January 6, 2020

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Cloudy;41;SE;12;88%

Bellingham;Showers;42;N;3;82%

Bremerton;Showers;41;SSW;10;95%

Chehalis;Showers;43;S;10;93%

Deer Park;Clear;29;SSE;10;78%

Eastsound;Showers;41;SE;5;100%

Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;35;NNW;12;72%

Ephrata;Clear;32;S;7;78%

Everett;Cloudy;41;SSE;10;97%

Fort Lewis;Showers;41;SE;7;100%

Friday Harbor;Flurries;42;Calm;0;88%

Hoquiam;Showers;45;SSE;13;93%

Kelso-Longview;Showers;44;SSE;13;88%

Moses Lake;Clear;39;SSW;9;59%

Olympia;Showers;41;S;12;92%

Omak;Clear;34;SE;8;75%

Pasco;Mostly clear;44;SW;17;62%

Port Angeles;Showers;39;WSW;5;85%

Pullman;Clear;36;WSW;22;75%

Puyallup;Showers;43;S;9;87%

Quillayute;Rain;42;S;8;95%

Renton;Showers;43;S;10;79%

Seattle;Showers;43;SSW;11;81%

Seattle Boeing;Showers;44;SSW;12;78%

Shelton;Rain;42;S;6;88%

Spokane;Mostly clear;35;SSW;7;66%

Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;31;SSW;15;92%

Spokane Felts;Mostly clear;35;SSW;7;66%

Stampede Pass;Snow;29;N;5;92%

Tacoma;Showers;41;SSW;12;92%

Tacoma Narrows;Showers;41;SSW;12;92%

Vancouver;Showers;45;SSE;8;83%

Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;41;S;15;62%

Wenatchee;Mostly clear;30;N;3;88%

Whidbey Island;Cloudy;46;SSE;15;70%

Yakima;Mostly clear;29;E;3;74%

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather