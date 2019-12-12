WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PST Wednesday, December 11, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;46;S;7;85%
Bellingham;Showers;50;SE;21;68%
Bremerton;Showers;48;ESE;6;87%
Chehalis;Showers;48;S;10;100%
Deer Park;Snow;32;NE;3;92%
Eastsound;Rain;48;SSE;14;87%
Ellensburg;Cloudy;32;Calm;0;88%
Ephrata;Cloudy;32;NNW;3;92%
Everett;Cloudy;48;SSE;9;87%
Fort Lewis;Rain;46;SSE;10;100%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;48;SE;17;82%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;51;SW;23;100%
Kelso-Longview;Showers;48;SSE;13;92%
Moses Lake;Cloudy;34;Calm;0;88%
Olympia;Showers;47;SW;10;92%
Omak;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;86%
Pasco;Cloudy;37;WNW;5;95%
Port Angeles;Rain;41;S;3;100%
Pullman;Cloudy;36;ESE;9;92%
Puyallup;Rain;48;SSE;5;96%
Quillayute;Cloudy;48;SW;17;96%
Renton;Rain;45;N;3;89%
Seattle;Showers;48;ESE;7;82%
Seattle Boeing;Rain;46;Calm;0;88%
Shelton;Showers;44;WNW;5;95%
Spokane;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;92%
Spokane Fairchild;Showers;32;E;5;100%
Spokane Felts;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;92%
Stampede Pass;Flurries;27;N;3;88%
Tacoma;Showers;46;S;5;85%
Tacoma Narrows;Showers;46;S;5;85%
Vancouver;Cloudy;45;E;9;97%
Walla Walla;Cloudy;35;Calm;0;100%
Wenatchee;Cloudy;30;Calm;0;92%
Whidbey Island;Cloudy;51;SE;28;68%
Yakima;Cloudy;33;Calm;0;91%
_____
