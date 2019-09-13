WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 11:00 PM PDT Thursday, September 12, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Cloudy;63;SSE;7;90%
Bellingham;Cloudy;63;S;7;83%
Bremerton;Cloudy;64;S;7;88%
Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;63;S;3;100%
Deer Park;Clear;54;Calm;0;80%
Eastsound;Mostly cloudy;59;SSE;8;100%
Ellensburg;Mostly cloudy;70;NNW;14;42%
Ephrata;Mostly cloudy;70;Calm;0;39%
Everett;Cloudy;64;SSE;7;86%
Fort Lewis;Showers;63;SE;9;100%
Friday Harbor;Cloudy;54;Calm;0;96%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;63;SW;13;100%
Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;67;Calm;0;70%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;68;SSE;5;50%
Olympia;Cloudy;62;SW;9;93%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;67;S;7;48%
Pasco;Clear;67;N;5;67%
Port Angeles;Mostly cloudy;54;W;3;100%
Pullman;Clear;59;Calm;0;59%
Puyallup;Cloudy;64;S;6;87%
Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;60;SSW;3;100%
Renton;Cloudy;63;SSE;7;96%
Seattle;Cloudy;64;SSW;7;85%
Seattle Boeing;Cloudy;65;S;8;80%
Shelton;Cloudy;63;SW;9;86%
Spokane;Clear;64;NE;5;48%
Spokane Fairchild;Clear;63;S;7;49%
Spokane Felts;Clear;64;NE;5;48%
Stampede Pass;Showers;55;WSW;3;68%
Tacoma;Cloudy;59;S;6;100%
Tacoma Narrows;Cloudy;59;S;6;100%
Vancouver;Mostly clear;68;Calm;0;56%
Walla Walla;Clear;65;E;8;58%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;71;ESE;7;40%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;65;SSE;14;80%
Yakima;Mostly cloudy;67;NW;5;44%
_____
