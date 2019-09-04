WA Current Conditions

WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Wednesday, September 4, 2019

_____

City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)

Arlington;Mostly cloudy;59;NNW;6;86%

Bellingham;Clear;63;S;8;75%

Bremerton;Clear;63;SSW;5;82%

Chehalis;Mostly cloudy;59;Calm;0;100%

Deer Park;Clear;63;SSE;5;51%

Eastsound;Clear;61;S;7;82%

Ellensburg;Clear;67;WNW;22;56%

Ephrata;Clear;73;WNW;9;34%

Everett;Mostly cloudy;62;N;7;78%

Fort Lewis;Clear;62;SSE;3;98%

Friday Harbor;Clear;58;N;7;80%

Hoquiam;Cloudy;63;WNW;5;93%

Kelso-Longview;Mostly cloudy;64;NNW;5;80%

Moses Lake;Clear;75;Calm;0;42%

Olympia;Clear;59;SSE;6;86%

Omak;Clear;74;N;21;39%

Pasco;Clear;73;NW;6;49%

Port Angeles;Clear;58;W;12;90%

Pullman;Clear;68;WSW;5;46%

Puyallup;Mostly cloudy;65;SW;3;79%

Quillayute;Mostly cloudy;60;W;5;92%

Renton;Clear;67;Calm;0;72%

Seattle;Clear;65;WSW;5;75%

Seattle Boeing;Clear;65;Calm;0;70%

Shelton;Clear;60;WSW;12;83%

Spokane;Clear;69;Calm;0;41%

Spokane Fairchild;Clear;64;S;9;49%

Spokane Felts;Clear;69;Calm;0;41%

Stampede Pass;Partly cloudy;53;N;6;89%

Tacoma;Mostly clear;61;SW;7;83%

Tacoma Narrows;Clear;61;SW;7;83%

Vancouver;Mostly clear;65;NW;7;70%

Walla Walla;Clear;77;S;12;35%

Wenatchee;Clear;71;WNW;18;40%

Whidbey Island;Partly cloudy;58;Calm;0;80%

Yakima;Clear;70;NW;10;50%

_____

