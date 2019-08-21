WA Current Conditions
WA Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM PDT Wednesday, August 21, 2019
_____
City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%)
Arlington;Clear;62;SE;3;74%
Bellingham;Clear;66;S;7;62%
Bremerton;Clear;65;SSW;9;75%
Chehalis;Clear;59;Calm;0;93%
Deer Park;Mostly cloudy;62;NNW;3;64%
Eastsound;Clear;61;S;7;82%
Ellensburg;Mostly clear;74;NNW;15;51%
Ephrata;Partly cloudy;71;Calm;0;37%
Everett;Clear;67;SSE;6;72%
Fort Lewis;Clear;62;ESE;6;93%
Friday Harbor;Clear;56;Calm;0;83%
Hoquiam;Mostly cloudy;63;SE;7;83%
Kelso-Longview;Clear;61;Calm;0;83%
Moses Lake;Mostly cloudy;75;Calm;0;42%
Olympia;Clear;60;S;6;77%
Omak;Mostly cloudy;76;S;7;32%
Pasco;Mostly cloudy;78;ESE;5;46%
Port Angeles;Clear;60;SSW;5;77%
Pullman;Mostly cloudy;68;Calm;0;35%
Puyallup;Mostly clear;65;WSW;4;72%
Quillayute;Showers;63;SSE;8;75%
Renton;Clear;67;S;6;67%
Seattle;Clear;67;S;8;67%
Seattle Boeing;Clear;66;S;8;64%
Shelton;Clear;63;SW;7;69%
Spokane;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;3;38%
Spokane Fairchild;Mostly cloudy;72;W;5;32%
Spokane Felts;Mostly cloudy;74;ENE;3;38%
Stampede Pass;Mostly cloudy;57;N;3;89%
Tacoma;Partly cloudy;63;WSW;7;72%
Tacoma Narrows;Clear;63;WSW;7;72%
Vancouver;Clear;69;Calm;0;60%
Walla Walla;Mostly cloudy;80;SE;7;36%
Wenatchee;Mostly cloudy;80;SSW;3;33%
Whidbey Island;Mostly cloudy;64;SE;7;67%
Yakima;Clear;67;WNW;3;65%
_____
