US Forecast for Thursday, December 29, 2022

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;40;27;47;35;Partly sunny;SSE;9;60%;3%;2

Albuquerque, NM;47;32;48;29;Partly sunny;ESE;9;51%;30%;2

Anchorage, AK;30;19;23;14;Partly sunny;NE;6;77%;1%;0

Asheville, NC;54;23;59;31;Partly sunny;SE;5;64%;6%;3

Atlanta, GA;55;36;61;38;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;61%;7%;3

Atlantic City, NJ;46;35;51;36;Breezy in the a.m.;SW;12;72%;3%;2

Austin, TX;76;60;70;54;Cloudy with a shower;NNW;5;69%;88%;1

Baltimore, MD;50;26;51;29;Partly sunny;SW;4;66%;8%;2

Baton Rouge, LA;74;62;77;62;A warm breeze;SE;14;69%;44%;1

Billings, MT;47;29;41;25;Mostly sunny;SW;11;56%;3%;2

Birmingham, AL;60;44;65;49;Mostly sunny, mild;SE;9;67%;10%;3

Bismarck, ND;38;6;16;8;Cloudy, much colder;SW;10;96%;16%;1

Boise, ID;43;26;40;34;An afternoon shower;ESE;11;58%;92%;1

Boston, MA;41;30;50;34;Not as cool;SW;8;56%;1%;2

Bridgeport, CT;45;27;46;29;Partly sunny;WSW;7;66%;2%;2

Buffalo, NY;42;38;44;43;A thick cloud cover;SSW;14;67%;68%;1

Burlington, VT;34;29;46;40;Cloudy;SSE;11;60%;5%;1

Caribou, ME;21;14;28;25;A snow shower;SSE;6;88%;81%;0

Casper, WY;40;13;28;16;Partly sunny, colder;SW;16;65%;5%;2

Charleston, SC;57;39;68;52;Sunny and pleasant;NE;7;71%;16%;3

Charleston, WV;54;27;57;40;Becoming cloudy;SSE;6;65%;10%;2

Charlotte, NC;52;27;63;35;Mostly sunny;SSW;5;57%;3%;3

Cheyenne, WY;46;28;32;25;Breezy and colder;WSW;20;46%;3%;2

Chicago, IL;44;42;52;35;Mist, fog, breezy;SW;17;90%;88%;0

Cleveland, OH;45;40;50;48;Cloudy, mist, breezy;S;18;68%;67%;1

Columbia, SC;59;25;61;39;Mostly sunny;E;4;75%;6%;3

Columbus, OH;43;34;47;45;Cloudy;S;11;86%;56%;1

Concord, NH;32;22;44;27;Milder;SW;4;58%;1%;2

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;72;56;69;48;Cloudy and mild;SE;10;48%;31%;1

Denver, CO;53;24;37;17;Colder;SSW;7;56%;15%;2

Des Moines, IA;45;36;50;22;Areas of morning fog;WSW;11;83%;11%;1

Detroit, MI;41;36;47;45;Cloudy, mist, fog;SSW;12;81%;67%;0

Dodge City, KS;61;30;44;22;Cooler;SE;13;76%;1%;3

Duluth, MN;33;30;31;13;A bit of ice;WSW;6;98%;99%;0

El Paso, TX;67;37;61;41;Cloudy;WSW;10;51%;17%;1

Fairbanks, AK;5;-7;-5;-22;Clearing;N;4;90%;8%;0

Fargo, ND;33;20;21;-2;Cloudy and colder;W;11;100%;4%;1

Grand Junction, CO;36;17;35;16;Mostly cloudy;SE;5;90%;89%;2

Grand Rapids, MI;41;38;44;42;Cloudy, mist, fog;S;13;96%;88%;0

Hartford, CT;45;28;49;31;Partly sunny;SSW;7;57%;2%;2

Helena, MT;39;17;29;18;Mostly cloudy;SSE;6;65%;27%;1

Honolulu, HI;82;66;82;67;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;65%;27%;4

Houston, TX;74;68;79;63;Cloudy with showers;SSE;10;70%;100%;1

Indianapolis, IN;49;41;54;51;Cloudy, mist, fog;S;13;86%;90%;1

Jackson, MS;70;56;71;59;A shower or two;SSE;13;70%;69%;1

Jacksonville, FL;66;46;70;53;Sunny and warmer;NE;7;75%;6%;3

Juneau, AK;36;29;34;31;A bit of p.m. snow;E;10;77%;98%;0

Kansas City, MO;57;48;61;29;Fog in the morning;W;13;60%;14%;2

Knoxville, TN;53;27;59;33;Partly sunny;E;5;72%;11%;3

Las Vegas, NV;65;36;55;38;Cloudy and cooler;NNE;6;62%;17%;1

Lexington, KY;54;38;56;47;Breezy in the a.m.;S;13;71%;60%;1

Little Rock, AR;66;53;67;57;Cloudy with a shower;S;11;81%;100%;1

Long Beach, CA;64;52;65;52;Cloudy;SE;6;79%;44%;1

Los Angeles, CA;64;52;62;52;Low clouds and cool;SE;6;71%;44%;1

Louisville, KY;51;42;58;51;Cloudy, breezy, mild;S;15;69%;88%;1

Madison, WI;40;37;46;27;Areas of morning fog;WSW;11;83%;85%;0

Memphis, TN;63;52;64;55;A few showers;SSE;16;85%;100%;1

Miami, FL;74;73;79;73;Breezy, more humid;ENE;15;69%;55%;3

Milwaukee, WI;46;40;52;35;Cloudy, mist, fog;SW;14;77%;55%;0

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;37;32;35;13;Showers of rain/snow;W;7;90%;97%;0

Mobile, AL;62;51;74;56;Warmer with some sun;ESE;10;73%;24%;3

Montgomery, AL;62;41;67;48;Sunshine and mild;SE;7;65%;9%;3

Mt. Washington, NH;17;16;32;28;Very windy, cloudy;W;52;66%;5%;1

Nashville, TN;60;42;59;50;Cloudy and breezy;S;15;81%;89%;1

New Orleans, LA;70;61;78;61;Breezy in the a.m.;ESE;12;67%;36%;3

New York, NY;47;36;51;36;Partly sunny;SW;7;51%;2%;2

Newark, NJ;47;29;48;32;Partly sunny;SW;6;53%;3%;2

Norfolk, VA;55;27;59;35;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;7;63%;3%;2

Oklahoma City, OK;64;48;65;34;Cloudy and mild;E;11;43%;9%;1

Olympia, WA;45;40;47;45;A couple of showers;E;8;86%;100%;0

Omaha, NE;43;29;40;22;Freezing fog;SSW;10;84%;28%;1

Orlando, FL;73;51;79;59;Mostly sunny, nice;ENE;7;57%;6%;4

Philadelphia, PA;47;25;44;27;Partly sunny;SW;6;76%;2%;2

Phoenix, AZ;59;49;63;50;Cloudy;E;5;77%;44%;1

Pittsburgh, PA;47;33;49;46;Becoming cloudy;S;8;61%;45%;2

Portland, ME;33;31;39;31;Clouds and sun;WSW;5;64%;2%;1

Portland, OR;46;41;48;45;Cloudy with showers;E;8;85%;100%;0

Providence, RI;43;30;50;32;Partly sunny;SW;7;52%;2%;2

Raleigh, NC;55;24;60;33;Plenty of sunshine;SSW;5;63%;4%;3

Reno, NV;43;29;43;38;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;7;68%;95%;1

Richmond, VA;52;28;56;32;Mostly sunny;SSW;8;58%;4%;2

Roswell, NM;67;36;62;33;Mostly cloudy;NW;8;43%;3%;2

Sacramento, CA;52;43;51;48;A couple of showers;SSE;9;87%;99%;0

Salt Lake City, UT;39;26;38;29;An afternoon shower;SSE;9;62%;90%;2

San Antonio, TX;74;57;70;55;A morning shower;NNE;5;76%;52%;1

San Diego, CA;63;53;63;50;Cloudy;SE;6;70%;32%;1

San Francisco, CA;55;48;54;49;Rain and drizzle;SSW;10;89%;99%;1

Savannah, GA;59;37;70;51;Sunny and warmer;NE;7;76%;7%;3

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;46;41;46;42;A couple of showers;ESE;9;80%;99%;0

Sioux Falls, SD;39;31;36;14;A little snow;SW;12;91%;94%;1

Spokane, WA;39;31;40;35;A p.m. shower or two;SE;6;78%;96%;0

Springfield, IL;48;44;57;36;Mist, fog, breezy;WSW;17;94%;90%;1

St. Louis, MO;56;43;55;40;Fog in the morning;SW;16;93%;92%;1

Tampa, FL;75;53;79;61;Mostly sunny, nice;E;8;61%;8%;4

Toledo, OH;42;37;51;48;Cloudy, mist, fog;SSW;11;75%;73%;0

Tucson, AZ;58;44;63;44;Occasional rain;SSW;7;68%;97%;1

Tulsa, OK;64;53;66;35;Cloudy;NNE;10;51%;7%;1

Vero Beach, FL;74;59;79;66;Partly sunny;ENE;10;60%;9%;4

Washington, DC;49;28;50;27;Mostly sunny;S;6;69%;6%;2

Wichita, KS;59;42;52;25;Mild with some sun;ESE;11;63%;10%;2

Wilmington, DE;49;28;49;29;Partly sunny;SSW;7;67%;2%;2

_____

