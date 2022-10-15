Skip to main content
Weather

US Forecast

US Forecast for Sunday, October 16, 2022

_____

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;68;43;60;43;Fog in the morning;SE;5;56%;25%;3

Albuquerque, NM;76;52;56;45;Windy;E;22;59%;98%;1

Anchorage, AK;40;35;43;37;Showers around;NNE;7;86%;82%;0

Asheville, NC;80;50;76;52;Mostly cloudy;NW;7;55%;85%;3

Atlanta, GA;81;52;83;58;Partly sunny;WSW;6;50%;25%;5

Atlantic City, NJ;68;55;68;56;Partly sunny;S;7;51%;93%;3

Austin, TX;92;72;90;65;A shower and t-storm;ENE;6;62%;94%;2

Baltimore, MD;78;52;71;57;Becoming cloudy;SSE;5;49%;92%;4

Baton Rouge, LA;88;60;88;66;Mostly cloudy;SE;6;62%;30%;4

Billings, MT;64;38;64;41;Sunny;S;6;50%;3%;3

Birmingham, AL;83;54;82;58;High clouds;SW;7;55%;28%;5

Bismarck, ND;59;29;46;20;Cooler;N;12;42%;4%;3

Boise, ID;76;46;77;44;Sunny and warm;E;6;28%;0%;3

Boston, MA;70;51;67;48;Some sun;SSE;6;57%;12%;3

Bridgeport, CT;68;48;66;48;Partly sunny;SW;7;51%;55%;3

Buffalo, NY;55;41;61;45;Breezy in the a.m.;WSW;11;51%;59%;3

Burlington, VT;69;42;59;42;Decreasing clouds;SE;7;59%;16%;3

Caribou, ME;65;47;61;42;Becoming cloudy;N;5;62%;21%;3

Casper, WY;55;33;60;32;Sunny;S;6;48%;2%;4

Charleston, SC;76;56;82;64;Mostly sunny;S;7;49%;9%;5

Charleston, WV;77;47;72;47;Showers around;SW;7;67%;90%;2

Charlotte, NC;79;53;82;58;Mostly cloudy;SW;7;48%;53%;3

Cheyenne, WY;59;34;57;33;Partly sunny;WNW;7;53%;0%;4

Chicago, IL;54;44;56;32;Breezy;WNW;14;53%;5%;2

Cleveland, OH;57;45;65;44;Milder;W;13;48%;57%;4

Columbia, SC;82;52;86;61;Mostly sunny;SSW;7;46%;19%;5

Columbus, OH;60;40;69;39;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;43%;11%;4

Concord, NH;70;41;65;37;Some sun;SE;6;58%;11%;3

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;93;68;74;61;A shower and t-storm;NNE;9;77%;98%;1

Denver, CO;64;41;58;40;Partly sunny;SSW;6;60%;1%;4

Des Moines, IA;64;40;57;28;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;11;51%;5%;4

Detroit, MI;55;41;61;40;Becoming cloudy;W;9;53%;86%;3

Dodge City, KS;78;45;68;35;Partly sunny;NNE;11;49%;3%;4

Duluth, MN;45;38;43;26;A snow squall;NNW;15;64%;57%;2

El Paso, TX;85;60;73;53;Rain and a t-storm;NE;7;67%;99%;3

Fairbanks, AK;35;27;36;24;Mostly cloudy;NNE;6;70%;72%;1

Fargo, ND;53;31;43;22;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;17;56%;25%;3

Grand Junction, CO;74;43;71;42;Partly sunny;ENE;7;35%;0%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;50;40;53;36;Inc. clouds;WNW;9;68%;88%;2

Hartford, CT;71;47;67;46;Sun, some clouds;SSW;6;55%;26%;4

Helena, MT;63;34;66;38;Sunny and pleasant;SSW;5;48%;0%;3

Honolulu, HI;86;73;87;73;Sunshine, pleasant;ENE;10;53%;14%;7

Houston, TX;90;72;89;70;A thundershower;ESE;7;66%;92%;4

Indianapolis, IN;60;41;66;35;Mostly sunny;WNW;9;48%;6%;4

Jackson, MS;88;58;85;62;Considerable clouds;WNW;6;58%;24%;3

Jacksonville, FL;82;60;86;65;Mostly sunny;SE;6;55%;10%;5

Juneau, AK;55;49;59;49;A shower in the p.m.;ESE;7;81%;100%;1

Kansas City, MO;74;47;68;37;Abundant sunshine;N;8;44%;4%;4

Knoxville, TN;83;55;73;53;A shower in the p.m.;WSW;8;68%;96%;1

Las Vegas, NV;88;62;83;60;Sunshine;NE;6;43%;0%;4

Lexington, KY;71;45;72;41;A shower;W;8;59%;83%;3

Little Rock, AR;91;62;71;52;Rain, a thunderstorm;NNW;7;82%;83%;2

Long Beach, CA;74;63;72;61;Low clouds breaking;WNW;6;70%;6%;3

Los Angeles, CA;70;61;73;59;Low clouds breaking;SW;6;75%;7%;4

Louisville, KY;68;46;74;43;Mostly sunny;WNW;8;50%;12%;4

Madison, WI;53;35;51;27;Mostly cloudy;NW;10;60%;3%;2

Memphis, TN;76;64;74;51;Rain, a thunderstorm;NW;6;75%;83%;2

Miami, FL;85;77;85;76;Showers around;NE;11;72%;94%;3

Milwaukee, WI;54;39;52;31;Breezy in the p.m.;WNW;12;59%;15%;3

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;54;36;45;26;Chilly with clearing;NW;15;55%;3%;2

Mobile, AL;83;59;84;67;Mostly cloudy;S;7;64%;31%;4

Montgomery, AL;85;51;83;59;Partly sunny;SW;5;54%;5%;5

Mt. Washington, NH;43;32;38;29;Breezy in the a.m.;SW;19;67%;13%;4

Nashville, TN;79;55;70;43;A few showers;WNW;8;70%;88%;1

New Orleans, LA;86;68;85;71;Humid;SE;8;66%;36%;5

New York, NY;70;53;66;54;Partly sunny;S;7;46%;60%;3

Newark, NJ;70;49;67;51;Clouds and sunshine;S;6;46%;61%;3

Norfolk, VA;78;54;77;60;Clouds and sun;S;5;55%;88%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;89;59;70;47;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;10;69%;64%;1

Olympia, WA;79;43;76;44;Hazy sun and smoky;WSW;5;62%;4%;3

Omaha, NE;71;42;60;29;Breezy and cooler;NNW;13;49%;6%;4

Orlando, FL;86;68;87;69;Sunshine, pleasant;ESE;8;60%;4%;5

Philadelphia, PA;74;51;69;55;Partly sunny;SSE;6;43%;83%;3

Phoenix, AZ;84;65;80;65;A t-shower in spots;WNW;5;54%;40%;4

Pittsburgh, PA;66;39;67;44;Mostly sunny;SW;7;47%;27%;4

Portland, ME;64;47;62;45;Some sun;SE;5;68%;5%;3

Portland, OR;83;56;80;50;Hazy sun and smoky;SSW;7;44%;4%;3

Providence, RI;71;48;69;45;Partly sunny;SSW;5;57%;14%;4

Raleigh, NC;78;53;81;59;Inc. clouds;SSW;6;52%;61%;4

Reno, NV;80;41;78;41;Sunny and warm;W;4;26%;0%;4

Richmond, VA;78;53;77;59;Becoming cloudy;SSW;7;56%;98%;4

Roswell, NM;85;56;59;50;Rain, a thunderstorm;N;11;74%;100%;1

Sacramento, CA;81;53;78;51;Partly sunny;S;7;56%;1%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;73;48;73;45;Mostly sunny;ESE;7;33%;0%;4

San Antonio, TX;92;71;91;67;A shower and t-storm;E;7;61%;90%;5

San Diego, CA;71;64;73;64;Low clouds breaking;NNW;7;70%;27%;2

San Francisco, CA;63;56;65;55;Low clouds breaking;W;11;67%;1%;2

Savannah, GA;81;54;83;62;Mostly sunny;S;6;53%;11%;5

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;78;56;79;52;Smoky with hazy sun;SSW;6;44%;4%;3

Sioux Falls, SD;67;35;51;23;Breezy and cooler;NNW;14;45%;4%;3

Spokane, WA;76;41;77;42;Hazy sun;E;6;45%;1%;3

Springfield, IL;58;39;65;32;Breezy in the p.m.;NW;11;50%;5%;4

St. Louis, MO;66;44;70;38;Sunny and pleasant;NNW;8;44%;4%;4

Tampa, FL;87;68;89;68;Sunny and humid;ESE;7;67%;11%;5

Toledo, OH;53;39;62;37;Increasing clouds;W;8;55%;64%;4

Tucson, AZ;82;60;76;57;A shower in places;NE;7;54%;40%;5

Tulsa, OK;86;57;72;44;Partly sunny, cooler;N;7;59%;18%;3

Vero Beach, FL;85;72;86;68;Sunshine, pleasant;E;10;63%;5%;6

Washington, DC;76;52;72;57;Becoming cloudy;S;6;55%;93%;4

Wichita, KS;80;50;73;38;Partly sunny;NNE;11;49%;2%;4

Wilmington, DE;74;49;69;54;Clouds and sun;SSE;6;47%;81%;3

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather

Written By