US Forecast for Wednesday, October 12, 2022

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index

Albany, NY;66;47;71;55;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;11;60%;14%;4

Albuquerque, NM;74;51;76;51;Mostly sunny;NNE;7;32%;0%;5

Anchorage, AK;40;25;36;22;High clouds, chilly;NNE;7;72%;44%;1

Asheville, NC;71;54;66;58;A stray t-shower;SE;7;89%;91%;2

Atlanta, GA;77;62;73;63;A stray p.m. t-storm;S;7;84%;97%;2

Atlantic City, NJ;71;52;70;61;Breezy in the p.m.;S;12;65%;4%;4

Austin, TX;89;69;96;67;Mostly sunny, warm;WSW;5;54%;15%;5

Baltimore, MD;75;53;71;61;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;10;59%;40%;3

Baton Rouge, LA;85;67;85;69;A couple of t-storms;S;6;80%;91%;1

Billings, MT;67;44;60;41;Partly sunny;SW;7;49%;2%;3

Birmingham, AL;81;62;77;64;A heavy thunderstorm;S;8;78%;96%;3

Bismarck, ND;63;38;57;33;Windy;NW;20;36%;26%;3

Boise, ID;76;45;80;45;Sunny and warm;ENE;7;29%;0%;4

Boston, MA;66;50;73;56;Partly sunny;SSW;8;57%;6%;4

Bridgeport, CT;68;49;70;57;Breezy in the p.m.;S;10;59%;6%;4

Buffalo, NY;71;52;71;59;Breezy;S;15;51%;98%;1

Burlington, VT;62;47;70;54;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;12;58%;10%;3

Caribou, ME;57;35;65;46;Partly sunny, mild;SSE;6;62%;10%;3

Casper, WY;59;35;62;32;Sunshine;NW;11;41%;1%;4

Charleston, SC;77;67;76;67;A p.m. t-storm;SE;9;80%;94%;1

Charleston, WV;75;52;76;59;Breezy in the p.m.;S;10;70%;98%;3

Charlotte, NC;76;58;72;62;A t-storm around;SE;5;80%;99%;2

Cheyenne, WY;69;38;65;35;Sunny and breezy;NW;16;33%;1%;4

Chicago, IL;70;59;68;45;Thunderstorms;WSW;17;70%;97%;1

Cleveland, OH;75;57;73;57;Windy, a p.m. shower;SSW;18;55%;97%;1

Columbia, SC;76;62;77;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;6;76%;97%;2

Columbus, OH;73;52;75;53;Windy, a p.m. shower;SW;18;57%;98%;2

Concord, NH;63;38;72;47;Clouds and sun;S;7;62%;8%;4

Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;87;70;92;59;Mostly sunny, warm;N;12;46%;10%;5

Denver, CO;77;44;73;41;Sunny;E;8;28%;1%;4

Des Moines, IA;76;54;70;37;Increasingly windy;WNW;15;51%;33%;4

Detroit, MI;77;56;70;51;Couple of t-storms;SW;13;60%;99%;2

Dodge City, KS;85;48;78;43;Sunshine and nice;N;10;33%;1%;4

Duluth, MN;81;51;57;39;Showers around;W;14;68%;83%;1

El Paso, TX;80;56;84;57;Mostly sunny;NNW;5;38%;0%;5

Fairbanks, AK;35;19;32;17;Clearing and chilly;NNW;5;64%;32%;1

Fargo, ND;78;40;56;30;Increasingly windy;NW;16;48%;27%;1

Grand Junction, CO;75;44;74;44;Plenty of sunshine;E;7;29%;0%;4

Grand Rapids, MI;74;59;66;46;A shower and t-storm;SSW;16;75%;91%;1

Hartford, CT;70;47;72;56;Breezy in the p.m.;S;10;58%;26%;4

Helena, MT;69;45;65;41;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;7;43%;0%;3

Honolulu, HI;86;74;81;71;A couple of showers;WNW;5;79%;90%;2

Houston, TX;85;71;91;71;A t-storm around;SSW;7;69%;55%;5

Indianapolis, IN;74;59;71;47;A heavy p.m. t-storm;WSW;12;59%;93%;2

Jackson, MS;83;60;83;64;Heavy thunderstorms;S;7;79%;99%;2

Jacksonville, FL;88;71;83;69;A t-storm around;E;6;78%;99%;2

Juneau, AK;53;47;51;49;Rain;SE;11;95%;100%;0

Kansas City, MO;79;57;75;47;Periods of sun;NW;9;50%;15%;4

Knoxville, TN;76;55;76;62;Periods of sun, nice;SSW;8;74%;99%;2

Las Vegas, NV;91;65;92;64;Sunny;NNW;6;23%;0%;5

Lexington, KY;75;56;78;56;Breezy;SW;13;64%;96%;3

Little Rock, AR;84;60;86;54;A heavy thunderstorm;NNW;9;61%;66%;4

Long Beach, CA;75;64;75;64;Low clouds breaking;SW;7;74%;28%;4

Los Angeles, CA;76;63;76;62;Low clouds breaking;SSW;6;79%;30%;4

Louisville, KY;76;59;79;54;Thunderstorms;WSW;14;61%;94%;3

Madison, WI;71;57;61;38;Showers around;W;12;71%;89%;1

Memphis, TN;80;62;85;57;A heavy thunderstorm;NW;10;56%;73%;4

Miami, FL;88;79;87;76;A t-storm in spots;E;9;73%;55%;4

Milwaukee, WI;75;60;67;42;Thunderstorms;W;14;70%;96%;2

Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;80;52;62;36;Breezy and cooler;WNW;14;49%;66%;2

Mobile, AL;82;69;80;69;A t-storm or two;SSE;6;84%;95%;1

Montgomery, AL;84;62;74;64;A heavy thunderstorm;S;6;82%;98%;2

Mt. Washington, NH;35;33;45;36;Windy in the morning;SSW;22;74%;9%;4

Nashville, TN;80;59;83;56;Very warm;SSW;11;55%;66%;3

New Orleans, LA;84;72;84;72;A couple of t-storms;SSW;7;77%;91%;2

New York, NY;71;54;70;61;Breezy in the p.m.;S;10;55%;25%;4

Newark, NJ;72;49;72;57;Breezy in the p.m.;S;10;54%;41%;4

Norfolk, VA;72;52;74;62;Lots of sun, nice;SSE;7;65%;25%;4

Oklahoma City, OK;78;62;80;50;Breezy;WNW;14;46%;40%;5

Olympia, WA;67;42;71;41;Mostly sunny, warm;NE;7;70%;3%;3

Omaha, NE;84;50;72;41;Increasingly windy;NW;15;43%;7%;4

Orlando, FL;90;73;87;73;A p.m. t-storm;SE;6;74%;91%;2

Philadelphia, PA;74;52;73;60;Breezy in the p.m.;S;10;56%;27%;3

Phoenix, AZ;92;70;95;70;Plenty of sunshine;NNW;5;29%;0%;5

Pittsburgh, PA;72;51;74;58;A stray p.m. shower;S;10;58%;98%;3

Portland, ME;57;43;64;51;Partly sunny;SSW;7;69%;5%;3

Portland, OR;72;48;77;50;Mostly sunny;NNE;6;54%;3%;3

Providence, RI;68;48;73;53;Partly sunny, nice;S;7;59%;6%;4

Raleigh, NC;73;51;75;61;Partly sunny;SSE;6;67%;81%;4

Reno, NV;81;44;81;44;Sunny and warm;WNW;4;28%;0%;4

Richmond, VA;74;48;74;61;Clouds and sun;SSE;8;62%;77%;4

Roswell, NM;82;54;83;51;Mostly sunny;SW;7;37%;2%;5

Sacramento, CA;89;54;89;54;Mostly sunny, warm;S;5;45%;1%;4

Salt Lake City, UT;78;49;78;49;Sunny and very warm;ESE;7;31%;0%;4

San Antonio, TX;88;69;93;67;Very warm and humid;SSW;6;63%;15%;6

San Diego, CA;71;66;75;66;Low clouds breaking;NNW;8;72%;2%;5

San Francisco, CA;66;55;66;55;Low clouds breaking;WSW;11;74%;1%;3

Savannah, GA;79;68;79;66;Heavy p.m. t-storms;ESE;8;84%;98%;1

Seattle-Tacoma, WA;69;51;70;51;Mostly sunny;NNE;9;60%;3%;3

Sioux Falls, SD;84;46;64;35;Windy and cooler;NW;17;39%;41%;4

Spokane, WA;74;44;75;44;Brilliant sunshine;SE;5;50%;1%;3

Springfield, IL;67;60;71;44;A morning t-storm;W;14;66%;82%;1

St. Louis, MO;76;62;74;48;Thunderstorms;W;10;70%;91%;2

Tampa, FL;90;73;88;73;A t-storm or two;NNE;6;80%;94%;2

Toledo, OH;75;58;71;49;Thunderstorms;WSW;11;60%;96%;2

Tucson, AZ;86;63;89;63;Mostly sunny;E;6;36%;0%;5

Tulsa, OK;79;64;80;49;A morning shower;WNW;7;50%;40%;4

Vero Beach, FL;86;74;87;72;A stray thunderstorm;SE;8;77%;73%;2

Washington, DC;74;50;72;61;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;10;61%;63%;3

Wichita, KS;84;56;79;45;Partly sunny;N;10;38%;5%;4

Wilmington, DE;73;48;71;59;Breezy in the p.m.;SSE;11;64%;55%;4

