US Forecast for Monday, September 26, 2022 _____ City\/Town, State;Yesterday\u2019s High Temp (F);Yesterday\u2019s Low Temp (F);Today\u2019s High Temp (F);Today\u2019s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index Albany, NY;64;54;69;50;A shower;S;9;71%;86%;2 Albuquerque, NM;83;57;81;58;Partly sunny;SE;5;37%;26%;6 Anchorage, AK;53;39;49;42;An afternoon shower;SSE;6;79%;95%;1 Asheville, NC;74;53;72;46;Mostly sunny;NNW;8;57%;17%;6 Atlanta, GA;81;62;80;54;Sunny and delightful;NNW;9;51%;2%;6 Atlantic City, NJ;75;63;76;59;Breezy;SW;14;55%;24%;5 Austin, TX;97;73;94;62;Breezy and hot;NNE;14;33%;2%;7 Baltimore, MD;80;63;79;59;Breezy in the a.m.;W;11;45%;14%;5 Baton Rouge, LA;95;72;91;61;Mostly sunny;NNE;8;57%;5%;7 Billings, MT;77;53;80;52;Sunshine, pleasant;E;8;36%;3%;4 Birmingham, AL;84;62;80;53;Sunny and nice;N;8;52%;4%;6 Bismarck, ND;68;41;72;42;Partly sunny, nice;N;6;45%;2%;4 Boise, ID;83;55;87;58;Mostly sunny, warm;ENE;7;21%;0%;4 Boston, MA;69;61;75;58;An afternoon shower;SSW;11;60%;51%;3 Bridgeport, CT;72;59;74;56;Sunny intervals;SW;11;60%;25%;3 Buffalo, NY;64;55;59;54;Windy with showers;W;19;82%;100%;1 Burlington, VT;59;55;68;52;A couple of showers;S;11;78%;90%;1 Caribou, ME;66;50;63;52;Downpours;S;6;87%;96%;1 Casper, WY;74;41;78;41;Sunny and beautiful;ENE;7;36%;5%;5 Charleston, SC;83;71;88;66;Sunny and warm;WSW;7;61%;44%;6 Charleston, WV;77;55;72;48;Variable cloudiness;SSW;8;56%;18%;4 Charlotte, NC;75;58;81;53;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;6;54%;9%;6 Cheyenne, WY;70;46;76;47;Sunny and nice;NNW;10;28%;3%;5 Chicago, IL;69;53;63;49;Windy;NW;20;56%;13%;5 Cleveland, OH;67;56;63;54;Windy with showers;W;19;76%;99%;1 Columbia, SC;86;64;88;56;Mostly sunny, nice;NW;7;51%;8%;6 Columbus, OH;70;53;66;49;Breezy;NW;18;53%;34%;4 Concord, NH;64;54;70;48;An afternoon shower;SW;8;72%;51%;2 Dallas-Ft. Worth, TX;96;67;87;62;Plenty of sunshine;NNE;10;28%;0%;6 Denver, CO;76;49;81;52;Mostly sunny;NE;5;26%;4%;5 Des Moines, IA;75;48;68;47;Mostly sunny, breezy;NW;14;45%;0%;5 Detroit, MI;67;52;61;50;A couple of showers;W;19;74%;94%;1 Dodge City, KS;78;49;83;54;Mostly sunny;SE;7;40%;1%;5 Duluth, MN;66;47;58;40;Breezy in the a.m.;NNW;13;62%;5%;4 El Paso, TX;89;68;86;64;Partly sunny;ESE;10;45%;11%;6 Fairbanks, AK;53;34;46;35;Rain and drizzle;NNE;4;80%;95%;0 Fargo, ND;67;41;63;40;Partly sunny;ENE;8;60%;0%;4 Grand Junction, CO;82;51;83;54;Mostly sunny;ESE;6;29%;3%;5 Grand Rapids, MI;62;52;58;48;Brief showers, windy;NW;19;82%;96%;1 Hartford, CT;71;57;74;54;A t-storm around;SSW;9;64%;48%;3 Helena, MT;78;48;81;49;Mostly sunny, warm;SW;4;44%;0%;4 Honolulu, HI;87;75;89;75;Breezy in the p.m.;ENE;12;60%;14%;9 Houston, TX;96;75;92;66;Mostly sunny and hot;NE;9;49%;5%;7 Indianapolis, IN;69;53;67;47;Partly sunny, breezy;WNW;14;49%;28%;5 Jackson, MS;93;68;85;56;Sunshine, not as hot;NNE;8;42%;5%;6 Jacksonville, FL;89;70;91;73;Mostly sunny, warm;SSE;6;64%;36%;7 Juneau, AK;56;51;59;52;Rain, heavy at times;S;17;88%;100%;0 Kansas City, MO;80;51;74;50;Sunny and nice;WNW;9;41%;0%;5 Knoxville, TN;78;54;76;47;Sunny and nice;W;8;55%;15%;5 Las Vegas, NV;98;70;99;74;Sunny and hot;NW;5;11%;0%;6 Lexington, KY;78;55;71;47;Partly sunny, breezy;W;14;45%;14%;5 Little Rock, AR;93;59;84;54;Sunny and pleasant;N;8;36%;0%;6 Long Beach, CA;89;69;88;70;Warm with sunshine;S;6;56%;0%;6 Los Angeles, CA;89;69;94;70;Sunny and hot;SE;7;48%;0%;6 Louisville, KY;78;56;72;48;Sunny and breezy;WNW;13;42%;12%;5 Madison, WI;64;49;59;42;Breezy;NW;15;62%;7%;4 Memphis, TN;93;62;83;55;Sunny and nice;N;9;35%;0%;6 Miami, FL;90;79;85;77;A couple of t-storms;SE;8;81%;100%;2 Milwaukee, WI;66;52;63;46;Windy;NW;19;58%;22%;4 Minneapolis-St. Paul, MN;70;49;62;43;Partly sunny, breezy;NNW;14;48%;1%;4 Mobile, AL;93;73;92;63;Warm with some sun;N;7;63%;30%;7 Montgomery, AL;90;67;82;57;Sunny and less humid;N;7;62%;10%;6 Mt. Washington, NH;40;38;41;33;Very windy;SW;33;98%;88%;1 Nashville, TN;86;55;76;47;Sunny and pleasant;NNW;8;42%;9%;5 New Orleans, LA;92;79;91;70;Clouds and sun;NNE;9;59%;15%;7 New York, NY;73;60;74;58;Breezy;SW;14;55%;21%;4 Newark, NJ;72;58;74;54;Clouds and sun;SW;10;54%;36%;3 Norfolk, VA;87;65;84;61;Mostly sunny;W;9;46%;19%;5 Oklahoma City, OK;87;57;83;57;Plenty of sunshine;SE;8;35%;0%;6 Olympia, WA;80;49;84;48;Mostly sunny;SSW;2;56%;3%;4 Omaha, NE;78;46;72;47;Mostly sunny;NNW;11;46%;0%;5 Orlando, FL;90;75;90;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;E;5;70%;75%;6 Philadelphia, PA;77;60;76;56;Breezy;WSW;13;50%;17%;5 Phoenix, AZ;103;79;104;82;Sunny and hot;E;7;23%;16%;6 Pittsburgh, PA;72;55;67;49;A shower or two;W;12;59%;85%;2 Portland, ME;65;57;68;55;A shower in the p.m.;SSW;11;77%;63%;2 Portland, OR;87;55;87;55;Sunlit and very warm;N;5;49%;3%;4 Providence, RI;70;60;73;56;An afternoon shower;SSW;10;64%;52%;3 Raleigh, NC;81;61;81;55;Sunshine, pleasant;NW;7;51%;13%;5 Reno, NV;85;54;86;56;Sunny and warm;WSW;6;28%;0%;5 Richmond, VA;84;59;80;53;Partly sunny, nice;NW;9;50%;17%;5 Roswell, NM;91;61;85;58;Partly sunny;SSW;7;38%;5%;6 Sacramento, CA;94;62;93;58;Sunny and very warm;S;5;42%;0%;5 Salt Lake City, UT;82;57;84;58;Sunny;ESE;7;30%;0%;5 San Antonio, TX;95;73;94;63;Breezy and very warm;NE;15;50%;3%;7 San Diego, CA;78;68;80;68;Lots of sun, humid;WNW;9;68%;0%;6 San Francisco, CA;69;59;72;58;Clouds, then sun;WSW;11;65%;0%;5 Savannah, GA;86;68;90;65;Warm with sunshine;SSW;5;63%;34%;6 Seattle-Tacoma, WA;77;54;80;55;Clouding up;N;5;54%;3%;4 Sioux Falls, SD;74;44;70;44;Partly sunny;NE;10;44%;0%;4 Spokane, WA;81;47;85;48;Mostly sunny;E;1;43%;0%;4 Springfield, IL;76;49;67;42;Sunny and breezy;WNW;13;47%;0%;5 St. Louis, MO;78;52;71;47;Sunny and nice;WNW;12;40%;2%;5 Tampa, FL;93;75;89;75;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;76%;91%;7 Toledo, OH;66;50;61;48;Windy with a shower;W;18;72%;84%;2 Tucson, AZ;98;74;97;74;Hot;ESE;12;33%;32%;7 Tulsa, OK;87;55;83;54;Plenty of sun;ENE;6;35%;0%;5 Vero Beach, FL;88;75;88;74;Humid with a t-storm;SE;7;81%;98%;5 Washington, DC;78;59;77;55;Partial sunshine;WNW;9;49%;11%;5 Wichita, KS;80;49;81;53;Sunny and beautiful;E;7;35%;0%;5 Wilmington, DE;77;59;76;55;Breezy;WSW;13;53%;15%;5 _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather